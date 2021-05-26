newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

LoCO WANTS YOUR BLOOD: Please Consider Giving Us Some on Wednesday, June 2

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed alert! If you’ve been waiting to donate blood until you were specifically asked by your very favorite Humboldt news-ish website, then prepare to part with your platelets!. The Northern California Community Blood Bank, as always, is in desperate want for your red stuff and it is with that need...

lostcoastoutpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Humboldt County, CA
Society
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Loco#Charity#Blood Red#Loco#Nccbb Hq#Special Snacks#Harrison Ave#Red Alert#Drive#Goodie Baskets#Humboldt#Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Eureka, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

MONDAYS WITH MICHAELE: Donuts For All!

Holy donut! It might be the most star-studded Mondays With Michaele of all time! And what brings out Humboldt’s heavy hitters? Happy Donuts, of course, which was recently named Eureka’s Business of the Year. Hooray!. So enjoy your weekly dose of zaniness courtesy your President of Positivity and friends above...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

COVID: 63 new cases reported in Humboldt County since Friday

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County since Friday, bringing the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus to 4,135. Public health officials continue to encourage residents, especially those...
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Elks honor ‘Mother of the Year’

Eureka Elks Lodge No. 652 recently held its annual Mother’s Day breakfast and presented its Mother of the Year Award. This year’s recipient was Sang Ae Huffman. Huffman was born in Seoul, South Korea. She met her husband, James, when working for I Corps, U. S. 8th Army. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and became a citizen in 1971. Huffman lives in Fortuna and worked for the Rohnerville School District for 30 years. She been volunteering at the Elks Lodge for the past eight years, cooking and serving meals, and she enjoys fishing and reading. She’s mother to sons James and David and grandmother to Faith, Kathryn and Rebecca. Pictured from left are David, Rebecca; James; Recipient, Sang Ae Huffman and Lodge Exalted Ruler Scott Reinsmith. For more information about the Elks Lodge, visit www.elks652.org.
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

California Will Keep Its Masking Guidance in Place a Bit Longer

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

New guide supports local food system

Cooperation Humboldt’s “Community Food Guide” is available now at newsstands throughout Humboldt and Del Norte counties, as well as at the North Coast Co-op, Eureka Natural Foods and the North Coast Growers Association booth at local farmers markets. The “Community Food Guide” is an annual magazine that supports access, equity,...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

News podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode covers proposed big-money HSU changes, the zoo SkyWalk, the new juvie in Eureka, advice from Guy Fieri, an eviction editorial, and more

A big-money proposal for HSU changes, delayed zoo fun, a big meth bust, a military history-maker, the long-awaited new juvie hall, an upcoming outdoor festival in SoHum, Ferndale-export Guy Fieri has some good advice, more big-time TikTok stars, honoring a SoHum legend, that COVID variant, an editorial related to a dog-related workplace eviction, cannabis updates, crime updates, and more.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

COVID variant spurs ‘turning of the tide’

HUMBOLDT – A dangerous coronavirus variant is now dominant in Humboldt County, whose COVID-19 case rate is the second-highest in the state and whose children are getting sick more often and more severely. ​A variant called B.1.1.7, loosely known as the UK variant, has been present in the state for...
California StateNorth Coast Journal

California Staying the Mask Course for Now

California's mask mandate for indoor settings and crowded outdoor events will remain in effect until at least June 15. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, made the announcement this morning in regard to last week's interim recommendation by the Centers for Disease and Prevention that stated vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors.
Eureka, CAtheava.com

Steelworkers and Environmentalists: An Exuberant Alliance (May 12, 1999)

Grateful tears welled up in the eyes of many of the hundreds of listeners last January in Eureka, California, at the hearings on MAXXAM corporation’s management plan for its 211,000 acres, when Don Kegley, millworker at MAXXAM’s Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane, and speaking for the United Steelworkers of America, addressed the panel. Numbers of people, veterans in the struggle to save the last fragments of California’s ancient forests, had spoken already, presenting exhaustive data as to why Pacific Lumber’s Sustained Yield Plan, part of the Headwaters Deal in which the public was to acquire about 4,000 acres of old-growth for $480 million, would lay waste to the area and the species, including human, which lived upon it. Now here, appearing as if by magic, was a radiant new ally, huge, dressed like a biker, and speaking with such honesty, clarity and feeling that his warmth suffused the entire hall.