LoCO WANTS YOUR BLOOD: Please Consider Giving Us Some on Wednesday, June 2

Eureka Elks Lodge No. 652 recently held its annual Mother’s Day breakfast and presented its Mother of the Year Award. This year’s recipient was Sang Ae Huffman. Huffman was born in Seoul, South Korea. She met her husband, James, when working for I Corps, U. S. 8th Army. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and became a citizen in 1971. Huffman lives in Fortuna and worked for the Rohnerville School District for 30 years. She been volunteering at the Elks Lodge for the past eight years, cooking and serving meals, and she enjoys fishing and reading. She’s mother to sons James and David and grandmother to Faith, Kathryn and Rebecca. Pictured from left are David, Rebecca; James; Recipient, Sang Ae Huffman and Lodge Exalted Ruler Scott Reinsmith. For more information about the Elks Lodge, visit www.elks652.org.