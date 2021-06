The Cameron University Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering is now accepting applications for the Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy for middle school girls. The camp takes place June 7-11 and will host middle school girls from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There is no cost to attend. To learn more or to apply for the academy, contact Dr. Ann Nalley, 580-581-2889 or annn@cameron.edu or the Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering at 580-581-2246. Space is limited, so interested parties are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible.