Blown Away: Birthday Cake Tradition Gets a Pandemic-Era Makeover

Children blowing out candles on a birthday cake Unsplash

Blowing saliva droplets over a birthday cake is less than enticing during COVID-19

One Richmond-area dad came up with an ingenious solution to this age-old problem made more pressing by the emergence of the coronavirus

A Richmond resident and University of Virginia graduate has invented a gadget that is in line with the times. Since the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, many pf the activities that we once took for granted are now viewed with alarm or, in some cases, disgust.

One of these is the time-honored tradition of blowing out candles on a birthday cake. Often the highlight of a child's birthday party, the act consists of the "Birthday Boy" or Birthday Girl" being presented with a cake adorned with lit candles, at which time the honoree blows out the candle.

In light of the coronavirus and its ability to spread through droplets, quickly, the thought of eating cake that was in the path of the potential virus being blown airborne onto the pretty frosting is a bit much to bear.

The Blowzee is Mark Apelt's brainchild, proving that necessity is definitely the mother of invention. Apelt, 44, started thinking about solutions to the problem of droplets and saliva landing on birthday cakes that would then be ingested by party revelers, who may later potentially regret it.

“We were at a kid’s birthday party with some friends and the sun was coming through the window at just the right angle so that you could see all of the droplets fly through the air and all over the cake when the kid blew out the candles,” he recalled.

Aplet, who graduated in 200 with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Science from the University of Virginia, shared his thoughts about the issue with some friends while enjoying a beer at a local bar.

“It started out as a joke, really. It was pre-COVID and a bunch of us gathered at a local bar, just some dads meeting up for a beer,” Apelt explained. “We were all there at the party and we talked about what it’s like when kids blow out the candles because we all saw the spit fly.”

There was a concensus that the whole idea of blowing spit and saliva across a cake that guests are going to eat is very unappetizing to say the least.

“I mean, you like cake but suddenly you’re like, ‘no thanks, I’m on a diet’ after you watch that,” Apelt said, laughing. “We talked about how we don’t do that with any food other than birthday cake. I mean, you don’t do it with hamburgers. No one finishes cooking a hamburger and then blows on it and says, ‘here’s you hamburger.’ OK, you blow on soup, but you blow on your own soup.”

AUDIO: A Spit-Free Way to Blow Out Birthday Candles During a Pandemic

Eating Birthday Cake is Part of the Birthday Party Tradition

On the topic of indulging - or not - in birthday cake, the latter is not an option. The presentation of the cake, the singing of "Happy Birthday," and the subsequent blowing out of the candles is often the highlight of the party. How can anyone say "no?" It wouldn't be easy in a room full of excited and expectant kids.

There had to be another way. How could the tradition of blowing out the birthday cake's candles continue without being a vector for COVID or other viruses?

“I thought there had to be something, some device already on the market, but there really wasn’t,” Apelt said. “Then, once the pandemic hit, we had a lot of time to think about it and a reason to work on the idea.”

VIDEO: How a Blowzee Works

An Idea Becomes a Reality

After speaking with his friends Apelt came up with the idea behind his new device, named "Blowzee." A hand-held, propeller-driven gadget, it senses a child’s exhaust and responds with a quick burst of ambient air aimed at the flame that tops the birthday cake before it. The battery-powered device has enough wind power to blow out the candles.

“There’s a little electric sensor in there so when you blow into it, you’re activating the sensor and it switches on the fan and that creates enough clean air flow to blow out the candle," explains Apelt. "Meanwhile, the air you blow circles around and comes back toward you. The blown air never gets near the cake, but the propeller has enough power to blow out the candle. Problem solved.”

"The blown air never gets near the cake, but the propeller has enough power to blow out the candle. Problem solved.” - Mark Apelt, creator of the Blowzee

Like this article? Follow me to see more like this! ... Follow

Some fun facts about birthdays

(Source: Paper Style)

Birthday trivia and facts Paper Style

August is the most popular birthday month, accounting for about 9% of all the birthdays in the world!

An estimated 2 billion birthday cards are sent every year in the U.S., alone!

In the U.S., birthday cards account for nearly 58% of all cards that are purchased!

In 1989, the world's largest birthday cake was created to celebrate the 100th birthday of Fort Payne, Alabama.

The cake weighed 128,238 pounds, 8 oz. and used 16,209 pounds of icing!

Marilyn Monroe's, “Happy Birthday, Mr President,” tribute is the most famous, birthday song rendition ever!

The world's most expensive birth certificate belongs to Paul McCartney, which was auctioned in March 1997 for $84,146 USD!

The Sultan of Brunei hosted the world's most expensive birthday party to celebrate his 50th year. The cost? A whopping $27.2 million! Three concerts featuring Michael Jackson cost $16 million of the total amounts.

Anne Frank's world famous diary was given to her as a present for her 13th birthday.

William Shakespeare died on his 52nd birthday: April 23, 1616.

In the U.S., more people are born on October 5 than any other day.

In the U.S., the least common birth date is May 22nd (excluding leap years.)

VIDEO: Kids Blowing Out Birthday Candles Gone Wrong

Methods of COVID Transmission Varied, Say Experts

According to the Mayo Clinic, the methods by which COVID-19 is transmitted are varied. It's not completely conclusive about some of the items that may or may not serve as conduits for transmission, so erring on the side of caution is usually the best course of action. Included in a long list of items that people are concerned about are food containers and packaging, household surfaces, pets and body fluids.

One area that is said to be a sure way of transmission is close contact with other people.

"Especially to people who don't live in your household, don't get too close if you haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine. Keep the rule of social distance in mind: Try to stay 6 feet (2 meters) away from others.

Respiratory droplets from the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread to a person 6 feet or closer after someone with the virus coughs, sneezes or talks, which can put you at risk if you're within that 6-foot circle and you’re not vaccinated"

Strangely, there's no discussion of birthday cake transmission on the list at this time.

Want to see how many aerosol droplets are expelled by the simple act of breathing? Check out the video below.

Would you use a Blowzee? Do you think it's a good idea? Why or why not? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.