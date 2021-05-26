newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

VIDEO: New Illini Assistant Coach Geoff Alexander (May 25, 2021)

By Matthew Stevens
Posted by 
IlliniNow
IlliniNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UuZT_0aCWpzvb00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Geoff Alexander has been officially elevated to assistant coach. Alexander moves to an on-court coaching and recruiting position after spending the last four seasons on the Fighting Illini staff as assistant to the head coach.

Alexander has contributed to scouting reports, game and practice preparations, offensive and defensive implementation, player development planning, and video analysis during his time in Champaign. The Illini are coming off back-to-back successful seasons, highlighted by the winningest two-year Big Ten run in program history. After winning 21 games during the regular season and finishing ranked No. 21 in the AP poll in 2020, Illinois went 24-7 this past season, including a 16-4 mark in conference play followed by the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Illini earned an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed and set a school record by defeating six top-10 teams. Illinois ended the year at No. 2 in the final AP poll and No. 4 in kenpom, the second-highest rating in program history.

"Geoff has more than earned this opportunity; he has been an integral part of the everyday operation of our program these past four years during a period of tremendous growth and success," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "He has countless connections throughout his home state of Illinois and extensive recruiting experience across the country and internationally from his previous stops. I've always said that Geoff is a student of the game. That love and passion he has for basketball comes through in his coaching. He has great relationships with our players and familiarity with our systems, making this a very smooth transition."

Alexander came to Illinois in 2017 after spending five seasons as an assistant coach at Evansville. During his time serving under then-head coach Marty Simmons, the Purple Aces recorded three 20-plus win seasons. Included in that run was a 25-win campaign in 2016 that equaled the most wins for Evansville in its Division I history and culminated in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title-game appearance. The 2015 Evansville squad, meanwhile, won 24 games, highlighted by the CollegeInsider.com Tournament championship.

Prior to his tenure at Evansville, Alexander spent one year as an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois in 2012. That followed five years as an assistant at Idaho State from 2007-11, where he also served as the Bengals' recruiting coordinator.

Alexander served three years as an assistant for Underwood at Daytona State College from 2004-06. The Falcons compiled a 70-24 record, including a 25-5 mark in 2006, and won three consecutive Mid-Florida Conference Championships. He began in the junior college ranks as an assistant at Jacksonville (Texas) College during the 2003 season.

Alexander's coaching career started as a two-year graduate assistant at his alma mater, Western Illinois, from 2001-02. He competed for the Leathernecks for two seasons from 1999-2000 while Underwood was a WIU assistant, following two seasons of play at Southeastern (Iowa) Community College.

Alexander had a stellar playing career at Lincoln High School. Geoff played for his father, Neil, the legendary Illinois prep coach who now ranks second on the IHSA all-time coaching wins list. Geoff graduated from Lincoln in 1995 and still ranks in the program's top-10 for career points, rebounds and assists. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012, along with his younger brother, Gregg. They joined their father, who was a 2004 IBCA Hall of Fame inductee

Alexander earned two degrees from Western Illinois, a bachelor's in 2000 and a master's in 2002. Alexander's 3-year contract is subject to University of Illinois Board of Trustees approval.

IlliniNow

IlliniNow

Champaign, IL
30
Followers
37
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

IlliniNow is a FanNation channel covering University of Illinois athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IL
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Texas State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Simmons
Person
Brad Underwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois University#Western Illinois#Ncaa Tournament#Bengals#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#Ncaa Basketball#Iowa Basketball#New Illini#Ap#Ncaa Tournament#Kenpom#Division#Eastern Illinois#Idaho State#Daytona State College#Falcons#Wiu#Lincoln High School#Ihsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
IlliniNow

REPORTS: Kofi Cockburn to End College Career & Remain in NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- It appears Kofi Cockburn has played his final game at the University of Illinois. Adam Zagoria was the first to report this news and Andrew Slater of Prospective Insight's had his report retweeted personally by Cockburn on Twitter. On April 18, Cockburn initially announced his decision to...
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Champaign, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Hawkeyes repeat as Big Ten champs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Iowa men's track and field team made it back-to-back outdoor Big Ten championships Sunday. Iowa tallied a school-record 127.5 points to upend runner-up Michigan by 33 points. It was the first time Iowa has won the indoor and outdoor championship in the same year since 1963.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Jamie Fairbanks

Twenty-eight years ago today — May 16, 1993 — Champaign’s Jamie Fairbanks became the eighth Illinois men’s golfer in history to win medalist honors at the Big Ten championships. Playing at Indiana University’s course, the Centennial High School graduate’s four-round total of 286 was one stroke better than Iowa’s Jon...
Champaign, ILumterps.com

Dean finishes second In Big Ten Championships Finale

Champaign, Ill. – The Maryland Outdoor track and field finished strong in the final day of competition at Big Ten Championships in Champaign, Ill. Sophomore, Caleb Dean, highlighted the days performances as the Big Ten runner up in the 400 hurdles. Dean's time of 49.77 is second all time and ranks in the top of the NCAA this outdoor season.
Champaign, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Tamar Greene, men’s 4x100 win Big Ten titles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Junior Tamar Greene and the men’s 4x100 relay squad won Big Ten titles for the Purdue track & field team on Sunday at the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Champaign, Illinois. The Boilermakers won six medals, two golds, two silvers and two bronzes,...
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Big Ten Champions!

COLUMBUS, Ohio – What a tremendous, tremendous day it was for the Ohio State men’s and women’s track and field teams at the 2021 Big Ten Conference outdoor championships, held on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Wow!. The women, with simply no margin for error,...
Iowa Statebigten.org

Iowa Men Win 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships

COMPLETE RESULTS (PDF) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Iowa men’s outdoor track and field team won the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Champaign, Illinois on Sunday. The Hawkeyes claimed their fifth program title and second since 2019. Iowa recorded 127.5 team points, while Michigan finished in second...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Blow By Five Teams to Claim 5th

COLUMBUS, Ohio – What a tremendous, tremendous day it was for the Ohio State men’s and women’s track and field teams at the 2021 Big Ten Conference outdoor championships, held on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Wow!. The women, with simply no margin for error,...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

'Hard to knock his level of consistency'

CHAMPAIGN — The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help Ayo Dosunmu last spring after he entered his name in the NBA draft. It became clear early that the combine and individual team workouts — two items that could have helped his cause — weren’t going to happen. Couple...
Illinois StateThe News-Gazette

Hamlin to EIU; Mitchell to Illinois?

CHAMPAIGN — Consider Jermaine Hamlin’s first two seasons at Illinois as a two-year big man apprenticeship. The Lincoln native worked every day in practice with assistant coach Orlando Antigua and against fellow center Kofi Cockburn, who went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to consensus Second Team All-American as a sophomore.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Becoming a college tennis powerhouse

CHAMPAIGN — Cary Franklin was playing a tennis match in Atlanta about a month ago. What the former Illinois standout didn’t know was his 17-year-old opponent was apparently one of the top recruits in the country. At least until Franklin asked what colleges his opponent was looking at while they...
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

Bielema concludes successful first spring ball as head coach

Bret Bielema came to Illinois this winter after being hired as the new head coach, hired a new staff and was able to retain the majority of players for an extra year of eligibility. Despite a fast start, there were a lot of unknowns heading into spring ball, either it be a quarterback battle, recruiting changes or position depth. However, a lot of questions have been answered as spring ball comes to a close.
Champaign, ILumterps.com

McDonald Wins Bronze In Day Two of Big Ten Championships

Champaign, Ill. – The Maryland Outdoor track and field took on the second day of competition at the Big Ten Championships in Champaign, Ill. Complete results can be found here. Women's Notes. Nadia Hackett leapt through the 100m hurdles finishing with a time of 13.82s. In the 100m dash, Jaida...