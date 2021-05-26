Current Joys’ New Album ‘Voyager’ is a Crooning Cruise into the Existential and Moody

May has come and gone in a flash, and more people are “vaxxed and relaxed,” which welcomes the possibility of an exciting year full of live music (as evidenced by the nonstop tour announcements). The last week of May offers a wide array of tunes to usher in the summer, like the mathematical jazz rock of black midi or the cozy melodies of Bachelor. Whether you want to dance in the dark to NOV3L or blast some DMX out of your rolled-down car windows, there is something for everyone on this list. Take a gander at some of Paste’s favorite releases of the week and find a new sonic summer companion.