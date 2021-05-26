Current Joys’ New Album ‘Voyager’ is a Crooning Cruise into the Existential and Moody
In the audiophile film, "High Fidelity," John Cusack's character asks the pivotal question to his audience, "What came first? Music, or the misery? … Did I listen to pop music because I was miserable? Or was I miserable because I listened to pop music?" For Current Joys' creator, Nick Rattigan, it's the emotions that spark the music, and it's emotion that propels his new release, Voyager off the independent label Secretly Canadian, to harmonious ebbs and flows. Melancholic and moody, with slow downbeat downers and upbeat goth pop bangers, Rattigan croons to tales of existentialism and heartache with a little romantic bravado woven in along the way.