newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temecula, CA

Newly Listed Temecula Home Offers 'Outdoor Entertainment Package'

By Toni McAllister
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMECULA, CA — The Chardonnay Hills home posted on Realtor.com this week features a backyard oasis for entertaining family and friends. The following property information was provided by Realtor.com:. Address: 31383 Chemin Chevalier, Temecula, California. Price: $815,000. Square Feet: 3,233. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 Baths. Built: 2001. Features: Gorgeous Chardonnay...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Temecula, CA
State
California State
Temecula, CA
Business
Temecula, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Home Entertainment#Square Inc#Home Lighting#Green Room#Realtor Com#Built In Storage Cabinets#Recessed Lighting#Ceiling Fans#Plantation#Bedrooms#Massive Master#Tandem Garage#Basketball Court#Lighted Tennis Courts#Sand Volleyball#Patio Cover#Picnic Area#Roomy Breakfast Nook#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
Sonora Journal

Homes for sale in Sonora: New listings

(SONORA, CA) Looking for a house in Sonora? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Scobey market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aaron Carroll, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and a detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzAwMzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This great house has everything you need! 2 Bedrooms Up with 1 Bath Up, a cozy living room and efficient kitchen. The back yard has trees and bushes and is perfect for entertaining or playing in! The basement has 2 Non Egress Bedrooms and a Bath, with a family room and a storage room for holiday decorations and ''stuff''! Detached Single Car Garage with an extended driveway. Great Neighborhood! 2020 Taxes $1411996 SF Up, 996 SF DownBuilt 1956<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura Krauth, LK Realty at 406-697-0755</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSGF2cmUlMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSE1MU01ULTIwLTE2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Malibu, CAlivingetc.com

5 interior tips to borrow from this chateau-style Malibu home that has perfected open-plan living

As if anyone needed convincing that California is an amazing place to live, this Malibu home has some invaluable lessons on mastering the art of open-plan living. The chateau-style residence is located on the most exclusive street in Pointe Dume, but what we like the most about this luxurious home is its air of graceful ease, as though it really were on a remote hilltop in southern France.
Harvard, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Victorian Home That Once Housed a Newspaper

Now's your chance to own a little bit of the town of Harvard's history: the former home of The Harvard Post is now up for sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 7,025 square feet. Bedrooms:...
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Newly remodeled pool home sits on a ¼ acre

A beautiful tree shades this newly remodeled pool home, which features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, an office and a wonderful floor plan that holds multiple living spaces. Step inside to find an inviting living room, with a beautiful picture window that overlooks the covered front porch. Its split-floor plan holds double master suites and a kitchen with a breakfast bar, that opens directly to the family room and a casual dining area, creating a ''great-room'' atmosphere. Sliding doors open to the giant in-ground screened pool. Sitting on a quarter of an acre, the property is fully fenced, with two large storage sheds. Other highlights of this two-car-garage home include new windows, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and water heater, a newer roof and an updated HVAC.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

On the hunt for a home in Tampa? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous, clean, modern & MOVE IN READY! This 3-bedroom home with a loft, 2 baths and 1 car garage could be the one you’ve been searching for. At 1,400+ square feet, soaring ceiling and tons of natural light you will feel right at home. New beautiful vinyl flooring makes life so much simpler. New white shaker-style cabinets, wooden countertops, stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is located downstairs, while the other two bedrooms are both located upstairs and share a full bathroom. HUGE loft space is perfect for a game room or home office. This loft can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. There is a balcony leading from the loft where you can enjoy the oversized, mostly fenced backyard. Located on a quiet dead-end street with a pond view. Don't miss out on this spectacular home! Schedule your appointment today! With easy access to the highways, shopping, restaurants, amusement parks, and more...what’s not to love? Buyer to verify room sizes. Home is currently leased until October 2021 at $1400 per month.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda McLawhorn, CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC at 866-580-6402</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cute 2 bed/1 bath bungalow in a very desirable part of Seminole Heights on a nice quiet street! This charming home sits on a deep spacious tree-shaded lot that gives you plenty of room to relax, unwind and BBQ. A potential reading/office space with natural light greets you as you enter the home. Next is the living room for your family gatherings and then a separate dining room for your delicious meals. Original & level hard wood flooring throughout. There is an interior laundry at the front of the house and an additional laundry hookup in the garage. The 30'x25' garage has potential to be anything your heart desires as Electric and Plumbing are already run. Central air is installed but not working now so sellers are using window units which cool the home wonderfully. But you could easily return to Central Air since the duct work, electric and drain line are already in place. There is an opportunity for you to add your own personal touch to get things exactly how you want in this home! Some recent improvements include exterior & interior paint.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Scott Parttridg, CHASE REAL ESTATE, INC at 727-447-8800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUGluZWxsYXMlMjBTdW5jb2FzdCUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSRUFMVE9SUyUyNiUyMzE3NCUzQiUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1QSU5FTExBUy1UMzMwMjM3NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Welcome to this move in ready home located in the gated community of Mariposa. The kitchen is light and bright featuring stacked cabinets with pullout drawers, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances featuring a double oven, a large island with pendant lighting and a walk in pantry. The dinette area offers glass sliders that open to the lanai. The family room is open & airy offering plenty of natural light from the large windows. The large master suite overlooks the back yard and the master bath features His & Her vanities, a soaking tub, a walk in shower and two large walk in closets with one having access to the laundry room. The secondary rooms are spacious. As you walk inside from the garage there is a landing area offering cabinets and a granite countertop. There is a large office/study with French doors that can be used for a den or playroom. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout. The extended covered lanai is the perfect area for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The laundry room is pre plumbed for a utility sink. Pre wired for a security system and Pre plumbed for a water softner. No backyard neighbors. Mariposa community is known for its exquisitely designed clubhouse and pool area, with fireplace, grills and playground. You are minutes from Interstate 75 and the Crosstown Expressway as well as shopping and dining.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steven Moran, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 813-684-9500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwOTA1MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Welcome to the glamorous 420 Mission Hills! This home is characteristic of “Old Palm Springs” when Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack ruled the streets. A completely renovated Mid-century home that will take your breath away the moment you drive up with custom pavers that welcome you right in. Upon entering the home, you are taken back by the foyer featuring its original light fixture and terracotta tile. The oversized living room has modern concrete floors, and floating built-in with a butcher block top and stunning views of the golf course. This home sits right on the 10th and 11th hole of the Temple Terrace Golf Course. Open concept kitchen with an island that will make any entertainer's dreams come true. Brand new appliances, custom cabinetry with soft close hinges and drawers, quartz countertops and a built-in bar area with under mount lighting are included. It has 3 oversized bedrooms with custom closet-built ins, which makes for plenty of space for family, friends and extra storage. Let’s not forget about the luxurious bathrooms that will have you feeling like a Hollywood Star! The master bath has a large soaking tub with its original vintage vanity lighting. Laundry room is straight out of HGTV living with custom cabinetry, large sink and ample storage. The backyard includes a new deck, mature landscaping and a shed. If that wasn't enough storage for you, the home also includes a workshop built in the carport with its own half bath! This home is a must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cisco Hernandez, PALERMO REAL ESTATE PROF.INC. at 813-637-0117</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwNzM5MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Family's Small Apartment Is Renovated On a Tiny Budget

Living with young children in any size of a home can be a challenge, but it can be especially tricky when everyone is living under a small roof. But as we've seen time and time again with a growing number of families consciously choosing to downsize in order to gain financial freedom, it can successfully be done, with the help of some careful creative thinking to make the most of whatever space is available.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Ohio Eastern Star Home entertains residents with safari

MOUNT VERNON – Tigers and cubs and gorillas — oh my!. Partially hidden among the savannah grasses on the campus of The Ohio Eastern Star Home, Elders and Care Partners recently enjoyed the beauty and unique wonders of a safari. Amidst the many African animals depicted, a few domestic ones appeared as well; and the Elders actively engaged with several, recalling fond memories of farm life.
Denver, COindenvertimes.com

Outdoor Features to Look for in a Denver Home

When looking for a new home, the home buyer should have a preference list regarding the interior and exterior design of the house they intend to purchase. Regardless of the money, time, and effort that a person spends styling and designing the interior of their home, it may be challenging to sell if its exterior condition doesn’t appeal to potential buyers. For instance, according to SmartMoney.com, a landscaped patio raises a home’s value by 12.4%. Most people like living in an appealing home environment, both internally and externally. The following are outdoor features that you should consider when looking for a home in Denver.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

The Best Drinkware for Outdoor and Poolside Entertaining

These shatterproof pieces go the distance—and won't lead to dangerous shards of broken glass. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the summer season approaches, we begin to plan...
Lifestylehomecrux.com

Unused Water Tank Reservoir Repurposed into an Outdoor Entertainment Area

Located in Macas, Ecuador, this unique outdoor entertainment space is built by Ecuador-based Urdiales Estudio de Arquitectura for a family that wanted to have a place for leisure and informal use. The outdoor pavilion repurposes an unused water tank reservoir and also has a conversation pit. It is also used as a gathering place for fishing and livestock farming.
EntertainmentMidland Reporter-Telegram

Ceramist Christopher Spitzmiller on outdoor entertaining

Christopher Spitzmiller always seems to be doing something exciting and fun. His Instagram feed is populated with images from gatherings at his country home, Clove Brook Farm, in New York. He not only sets a knockout table under the stars, he arranges the centerpieces with his own hydrangeas and dahlias, makes his own pies and uses eggs from his flock of chickens. His full-time job is as a ceramist and lamp and tableware designer. His lamps can be found in many stylish places, including The White House. His new book for Rizzoli, "A Year at Clove Brook Farm," showcases events held at the farm, including a peony luncheon and end-of-summer cocktails in the garden. It also spotlights his flower beds and cozy interiors.
Marlborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Apex Entertainment Center offers exciting activities for the whole family

MARLBOROUGH – The Apex Entertainment Center is a 100,000 square foot space of pure fun. Indoor attractions include an arcade, go-kart racing, Apex Kids, a ropes course, sports simulators, laser tag, Apex mini-golf, bowling, bumper cars and more. In addition, indoor birthday parties and private and corporate events can also be held.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

HOME SERVICES: Listing of the Week

You’ve got to see this house to believe it!!! Immaculately clean. This home has several updates, new counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, some updated appliances.  Five bed, three-and-a-half bath, 4,300 square foot, $329,900 Plantations blinds throughout the main level. Four large bedrooms up stairs all with vanities and two with french door onto balcony. This […]
Relationship Advicemartinsvillechamber.com

Brickhouse on Main offers new wedding packages

We are now offering OUTDOOR wedding ceremonies at Brickhouse Loft Hotel AND at The Manor House in Foxcliff North! We have our first outdoor wedding in June so stay tuned for pictures. We also have NEW Wedding Packages – great for the DIY bride all the way to full service...