Bad Manners
I have found the older I get the less and less i can tolerate loud music of any kind. Even from my own back yard we will have a little pill speaker playing bob marley or something relaxing and i don't want it loud enough to go over the fence to be honest. Background noise at best is what i'm looking for. I have no love for the guys with loud speakers blaring their garbage music all over the place, anymore than the guy in my neighborhood who decides at 1030pm it's time to fire up the harley and never shift as he leaves the neighborhood at 40 mph. Both equally irritating.forums.floridasportsman.com
Comments / 0