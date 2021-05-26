Bad Manners

Going out to eat in a restaurant is becoming the norm again, just like putting on non-stretchy pants or just eating out of the take-out container. Now, when you dine out with friends, or even attend a lunch meeting for work, there may be some manners you have thrown by the wayside that need to be refreshed. Kila Peeples spoke to Danielle Kovachevich, owner of The Detroit Academy of Etiquette, who enlightened her on some basic protocols that can be used at the dining table. Kovachevich has been teaching etiquette to children and adults for many years, and she said there is no bad time to brush up on basic etiquette.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO