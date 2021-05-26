Cancel
Health

Employees don't want more money, they want less stress

By Paola Peralta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees are serious about prioritizing their mental health — so much so that they’re willing to pass up more money to do it. Since the start of the pandemic, 64% of full-time employed adults would choose a company with a less stressful work environment over a 10% higher salary, according to research from the Lincoln Financial Group. Nearly two-thirds of employees say they have left a job in the past or would like to leave their current job because it is not good for their mental well-being.

