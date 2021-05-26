Employees don't want more money, they want less stress

The United States on healthcare than any other nation in the world, yet life expectancy in the country consistently sits well below the top. While many of the broken parts in the healthcare ecosystem in the US need to be addressed, engaging and empowering consumers is a part of the solution. To this end consumer wearables and remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices can be used by 95% of the population (see figure below) for healthcare needs. Consumer wearable devices will play a vital role to empower the low-risk population in wellness management. RPM devices, which are targeted to monitor one or more diagnosed conditions or specific vital signs such as blood pressure, will be used to engage the rising risk population to minimize the volume of consumers that shift into the high-risk population.