Do you think you can use the activity on stock discussion boards to find the next hot meme stock, and send your portfolio "to the moon"? Don't be too sure about that. Traders who search discussion boards such as WallStreetBets on Reddit for clues to find the next hot stock before it pops may be disappointed today to learn that while the popular AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) ticker is climbing 4.3% as of 11 a.m. EDT, and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is up 9.6%, the even more popular GameStop (NYSE:GME) ticker is sliding 3.4%.