FDA to allow Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for minors aged 12 to 15

The vaccination process in the U.S. has had its fair share of bumps along the road, but now there's not much standing in the way of people across the country getting the COVID shot. Not only is vaccination free and appointments readily available, but there are three vaccines authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. have already received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the vaccination rate in the country is now slowing amid lack of demand, which has experts worried about the other half of the population. According to a new survey, the FDA could boost vaccination by granting full approval to a COVID vaccine—not just emergency-use authorization.