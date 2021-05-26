newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Reading School District responds to possible Reading Public Museum relocation

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. | The Reading School District is responding to a report that the Reading Public Museum could move out of the city. A city council member recently posted on Facebook that the Reading Public Museum could relocate, citing it was because the district was not willing to make repairs to the building. The building currently sits on district property, which could supposedly make the responsibility of repairs fall on the district.

www.wfmz.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Entertainment
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading School District#City Council#School Property#Public Property#Pa#The Reading Public Museum#District Property#Repairs#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Greater Reading Chamber Alliance to host breakfast with state lawmakers

Lawmakers who represent Berks County will fill business leaders in on the issues that will dominate state government in 2021 and beyond at an upcoming breakfast forum hosted by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. The breakfast, which will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Reading, will...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Ribbon cutting held for Berks County little library

WEST READING, Pa. - There's a new and smaller place in Berks County for people to find their next book of choice. The Rotary Club of West Reading and Wyomissing cut the ribbon on the first "Little Library" on Monday. The club is working with community partners to provide free...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Berks County voters will answer 4 statewide questions on Tuesday

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal primary. In Berks County, people will pick the nominees for treasurer, coroner, and Common Pleas judge. Voters in some communities will also pick nominees for school and government leaders. There are four statewide questions on...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Pignetti Honored as a Berks County Hero

The Reading Fightin Phils front office is privileged to work alongside hardworking and community-minded staff member Anthony Pignetti, the Executive Director of Business Development. When the baseball season was cancelled in 2020, Pignetti switched mindsets and spent the grueling months of COVID working with Berks County nonprofits. Thanks to his efforts he was nominated for the 17th Annual Berks County Heroes Breakfast.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Berks County Startup Resources Roundtable

Did you know that most businesses located in downtowns come from entrepreneurs within the community, not from external recruitment? Due to low in​terest rates and high rates of unemployment, COVID-19 has accelerated the trend of new business startups. Join Berks Launchbox for an informative webinar showcasing the variety of local...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...