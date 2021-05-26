Man Accused Of Trying To Buy Child In Corbin Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Court

A man accused of trying to buy a child in Corbin has pleaded not guilty in federal court. Ronnie Lou Helton appeared for arraignment in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and entered a not guilty plea on a federal kidnapping charge. The boy’s grandmother told police back in April that Helton approached the boy to help him over a fence and then offered them $1000.00 for him. The grandmother told police she yelled at Helton to let the boy go and the child ran back, hiding behind her boyfriend. A jury trial is scheduled for July 27th, 2021 at the federal courthouse in London. If convicted, Helton would spend up to 20 years in prison, $250,000 or less fine and up to three years of probation.