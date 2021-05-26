Cancel
Cancer

CHI Saint Joseph Health London Announce Expansion Of Cancer Care With Cleveland Clinic

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with CHI Saint Joseph Health held a news conference announcing an expansion of the London hospital’s Cancer Care program. The expansion comes from Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Care Center in Lexington back in 2019. President John Yanes said he is excited for the opportunities this will bring his hospital. Chief Executive Officer of CHI Saint Joseph Health Tony Houston said this will enhance the London branch’s capabilities and create easier access to cancer patients in the area. Yanes said his facility is becoming more and more, a regional provider. Yanes said he is thankful for his hospital’s faculty and staff and Houston said he is proud of the connection between them and the patients.

