GARBAGE PAIL KIDS Animated Series Coming to HBO Max
If you were a kid in the ’80s, you’re likely aware of the phenomenon called Garbage Pail Kids. These trading cards from Topps caused a nationwide craze. Children traded these gross-out spoofs of the popular Cabbage Patch Kids dolls during recess at school. This resulted in many schools banning them from campus. Which honestly just made them that much cooler. Now, as with all things of the ’80s, the Garbage Pail Kids are making a comeback.nerdist.com