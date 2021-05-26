Cancel
Hurry up and wait!

mountaintimes.info
 13 days ago

In a note to House members early last week, Speaker Krowinski referred to the week ahead as the “Hurry up and wait” period of the session. As the Legislature strives to meet its self-imposed adjournment deadline, the full House recesses with the fall of the gavel periodically throughout each day, waiting for bills to return from the Senate or committees to consider various amendments or resolve differences between the House and Senate. These breaks could be as little as 15 minutes or as much as several hours.

mountaintimes.info
New York City, NYwamc.org

Cuomo's Court Nominees Approved, But Face Bipartisan Scrutiny

The New York State Senate’s Judiciary Committee held an at times contentious hearing Tuesday over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nominees to the state’s highest court. Nominee Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas faced some tough questions from senators on the left and the right. In the end, Singas and the governor’s other judicial appointees won approval in the Senate.
Vermont StatePosted by
Axios

Vermont's Republican governor signs bill expanding voting access

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed a bill Monday that expands voting rights in a move that bucks the current GOP trend. Why it matters: Republican governors in states like Georgia and Florida have signed laws that restrict voting access in recent months. Over 100 voting restriction bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Banking Bill Reintroduced In Congress With Broad Bipartisan Support From More Than 100 Lawmakers

A bill to protect banks that service state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators has again been filed in the House. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) reintroduced the legislation, titled the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. The measure cleared the House along largely bipartisan lines during the last Congress, but it did not advance in the Senate under Republican control. With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, industry stakeholders are optimistic that the legislation stands a solid chance of becoming law this year. The bill as introduced has 102 initial cosponsors, with Reps. Steve Stivers (R-OH), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) taking the lead alongside Perlmutter. By the end of the 116th Congress, the prior version of the bill garnered 206 cosponsors. The current bill includes support from 13 Republicans. A new companion Senate version of the bill is expected to be filed next week. The SAFE Banking Act would ensure that financial institutions could take on cannabis business clients without facing federal penalties. Fear of sanctions has kept many banks and credit unions from working with the industry, forcing marijuana firms to operate on a cash basis that makes them targets of crime and creates complications for financial regulators. The bill has been slightly revised this session to expand banking protections to explicitly include hemp and CBD businesses, and some technical changes were made to clarify language around insurance and safe harbor provisions. A separate bill to address insurance issues in the cannabis market was also introduced in the Senate on Thursday. “Thousands of employees and businesses across this country have been forced to deal in piles of cash for far too long,” Perlmutter said in a press release. “It is time to enact SAFE Banking to align federal…
Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Possession Heads To Governor’s Desk

A bill to decriminalize marijuana possession in Louisiana is heading to the governor’s desk. The Senate gave final approval to the decriminalization proposal, sponsored by Rep. Cedric Glover (D), in a 20-17 vote on Monday. It would make it so possession of up to 14 grams of cannabis would be punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. The House approved the measure by a vote of 67-25 last month.
Politicsyankeeinstitute.org

Attorney General Tong says Equitable Investment Fund would not survive court challenge

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a formal opinion saying the proposed Connecticut Equitable Investment Fund proposed by Democrats on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee “lacks the requisite standards and limits to survive to survive a separation of powers challenge.”. The Equitable Investment Fund has largely been dismissed over...
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Will poll-tested language sway Iowa voters on abortion amendment?

During the closing days of the Iowa legislature’s 2021 session, Republicans accomplished one task that eluded them in 2020: getting a constitutional amendment on abortion halfway toward appearing on a statewide ballot. I expected the House and Senate to approve the measure quickly, emboldened by a larger majority in the lower chamber, where the proposal stalled last year.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

The waiting game

Local elected officials are keeping a close eye on their accounts these days — but there is still no sign of their share of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The Knox County Commissioners have for weeks been anticipating the arrival of as much as $4 million in federal funds aimed at bolstering communities through the COVID-19 pandemic; Vincennes is hopeful to get about as much.