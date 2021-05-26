Cancel
El Dorado Hills, CA

SB 419 and military children

By Letter to the Editor
 12 days ago

Active duty and reserve families that live far from a base don’t have easy access to schools that grasp the challenges they face when a parent is deployed. Knowing this, before my most recent deployment I put my boys — 14, 11 and 6 — in a private school. I wanted my wife to have one drop-off and pick-up a day. I wanted my children to attend school together knowing they’d help each other out.

