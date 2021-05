The American Jewish actor, director, and producer Norman Nathan Lloyd, who died May 10 at age 106, proved over a long career how in show business, it’s who you know as well as what you know that counts. In his 1990 memoir “Stages” from Scarecrow Press, reprinted in 2004 by Limelight Editions, Lloyd explains how he was born in Jersey City to Conservative Jewish parents who hastened back to the Bronx and eventually to Flatbush to enjoy New York culture.