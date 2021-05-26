Pod Lands at the Moon
Bendites now have another food cart pod option in downtown Bend, with the opening of The Office on the Silver Moon Brewing property off Greenwood Avenue. The five carts on the property include Rush's Squares, a Sicilian-style pizza cart; Chicken Strut, offering—you guessed it—chicken; The Bob, offering European-style kebabs, felafel and mezza; Luckey's Woodsman, an outdoors-inspired cart that first opened this past winter in the parking lot of Mt. Bachelor; and Whappo's, featuring Caribbean-style cuisine. On my first visit to The Office, I opted for a Coconut Curry Chicken Bowl from Whappo's—a flavor explosion that will have me coming back for more.