Not Just a Number

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!