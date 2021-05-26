Cancel
Not Just a Number

By Megan Burton
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community tradition is returning this Memorial Day: a reminder of why Americans mark this day as a national holiday. We Are Remembering – Not Just a Number is continuous reading of the names of those who perished in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. Organizers held the first event in 2008, on the fifth anniversary of the conflict in Iraq, when the military death count was nearing 4,000. The number is over 6,800 this year, according to a May 2021 Casualty Report from the U.S. Department of Defense. It will take a team of volunteers about 15 hours to read all those names this year.

