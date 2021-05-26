Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

P.S. 124 Theatre Club in Chinatown celebrates 10-plus years

By Ariella Weintraub
NY1
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt five years old, Baayork Lee’s life changed forever. “Casting came to Chinatown looking for kids for 'The King and I,' and I was cast. And from five years old, there I was. Going uptown and seeing Broadway shows,” said Lee. What You Need To Know. New York City native...

www.ny1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baayork Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P S#Broadway Theater#Performing Arts#Broadway Theatre#National Theatre#New York Film Festival#Documentary Festival#P S 124 Theatre Club#The Theatre Club#About Asian Americans#Street#Elementary School Kids#Asian Actors#Community#Casting#Audience Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...