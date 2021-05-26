Fraud Prince & Six Degrees Of Penetration

A few years back, during my time as a DA, I was challenged by a judge on my ability to try a case, due to the plainly apparent, but definitely unrelated, fact that, at that time, I was pregnant. Even though it wasn’t uncommon, sexist, or inflammatory for him to ask about my pregnancy, the judge did not approach the issue with quite as much tact as one should, but maybe expecting simple manners and general social etiquette was too much for me to ask. Furthermore, though a lot of progress has been made, gender-specific issues are, unfortunately, still prevalent in the workplace. Derogatory comments and attitudes still permeate the corporate world, though it is being addressed. With the combined efforts of time, energy, and patience, it will indeed be eradicated. I am a staunch believer in aiding that cause.