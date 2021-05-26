newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan County, WA

Trailhead for Cashmere Canyons Preserve Officially Open

leavenworthecho.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) and Hay Canyon Ranch LLC opened the Cashmere Canyons Preserve to the public on Saturday, May 15. Although the preserve has been quietly open for the past month, it was officially opened with a small ceremony at the trailhead attended by Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert, Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher, Christine Mahler of the Washington State Wildlife & Recreation Program and representatives from the Washington Fish & Wildlife Department, as well as landowners, Jabe Blumenthal, Julie Edsforth and Don Poirier, CDLT Executive Director Curt Soper, key Land Trust staff and supporters.

www.leavenworthecho.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Chelan County, WA
City
Cashmere, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
Wenatchee, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Canyon Ranch#Wildlife Conservation#Natural Habitat#Natural Landscapes#Open Access#Hay Canyon Ranch Llc#Wwrp#The Land Trust#Cdlt#Valuable Wildlife Habitat#Critical Wildlife Habitat#Landowners#Wenatchee Valley#Dusk#Wildflowers#Landowner Jabe Blumenthal#Public Access#Expansive Views#Foot Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Travelijpr.org

No Letup Expected This Summer In Crowding At Parks And Trailheads

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer camping, vacation and recreation season. "From everything I am hearing, all of the public land managers are bracing for the crowds," said Washington State Parks spokesperson Meryl Lassen. "We expect it to exceed 2020." Lassen said reservations for state park...
Animalssweetwaternow.com

Biologists to Begin Grizzly Bear Captures in Yellowstone National Park

BOZEMAN, Montana — As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
AnimalsDurango Herald

Wildlife habitat connectivity is vital to land stewardship

Each spring I am honored to witness hundreds of elk and deer migrating along the Conejos River through my ranch. Foxes and coyotes also cross my property. Such awesome experiences are made possible by wildlife habitat connectivity. For anybody unfamiliar with this term, it refers to the opposite of disconnected,...
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle

Make Your National Park Trip Amazing With These Park Ranger Tips

National parks are hot this summer. Last year 15 parks set a new recreation visitation record and five broke a record they set in 2019, according to NPS data. With parks fully reopened and travel skyrocketing, it might be tough to get away from the crowds, but a new campaign from the National Park Service gives you insider tips for making the most of your family’s visit.
Hall County, NEGrand Island Independent

30x30 Plan calls for voluntary conservation

I get so tired of “adulting,” i.e., researching information vs swallowing propaganda. Is it too much to ask elected officials to do research before taking kamikaze dives into insanity?. Hall County commissioners voiced opposition to the 30x30 Plan, which is the “America the Beautiful” plan to conserve our natural resources....
Snohomish County, WAnewsofmillcreek.com

New Whitehorse Campground opens for Memorial Day weekend

Snohomish County opened the new Whitehorse Campground near Darrington for Memorial Day weekend. With campgrounds already busy this spring and booked up across the region, the new 18-site campground will increase camping capacity in the county just in time for summer. The new campground features five equestrian sites and 15...
Palisade, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Palisade Plunge Trail Opens To the Public

There is no question about where Grand Valley mountain bikers will be spending a good portion of the upcoming holiday weekend. According to the Bureau of Land Management, phase one of the 32-mile Palisade Plunge opens to the public on Saturday, May 29. It's been a long time coming and local mountain bikers are anxious to experience the much-anticipated trial.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

TrailsFest Hike: A 3 mile Families hike around Buffumville North Pond

Registration is required for this activity. A Families hike on the trials around Buffumville's North Pond which circumnavigates and stays close to the shore in this very scenic setting. This is a relatively easy 3 mile hike with some rolling hills. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the natural resources at Buffumville Lake for multiple uses: flood control, wildlife habitat, forest production, watershed protection, and outdoor recreation. This hike is part of AMC Worcester Chapter's recognition and celebration of National Trails Day. National Trails Day, the first Saturday in June, recognizes all the incredible benefits federal, state, and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. Our events are intended to help promote awareness of the wide variety of services the trails systems offer. National Trails Day encourages everyone to discover their local trails, become active concerning trail issues, and share their excitement for the outdoors. Use the link below to learn more about National Trails Day. Current Covid protocols will be used during this hike.
Antioch, CAthepress.net

Mine exhibit opens at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve

The crowd praised the spring weather, enjoying the sunshine and gentle breeze as they gathered to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new interactive exhibit at Black Diamond Mines Regional Park. [Photos] Mine exhibit opens at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this week...
Fargo, ND740thefan.com

River Paddling Excursions and Canoe/Kayak Rentals at Hjemkomst Landing

It’s canoe and kayak season! In an effort to provide opportunities to paddle the Red River safely within Fargo-Moorhead, Moorhead Parks and Recreation and River Keepers have teamed up again to offer a variety of River Paddling Excursions and Canoe/Kayak Rentals at Hjemkomst Landing. Red River Paddling Excursion Information:. *...
Lifestylelaparent.com

Mammoth Summer Activities Official Opening May 28

We are loving all the good news of museums, theme parks, camps and events coming back. Mammoth Mountain joins the rapidly growing list of re-openings with their summer activities kick-off Friday, May 28. Mammoth Mountain welcomes back visitors with a number of improvements, including updates to their mountain biking offerings...
Manson, WAkozi.com

Impasse On Manson Dog Park Property

Negotiations between the Manson Parks Department and the Buckingham family over the Manson Dog Park have apparently broken down, and it looks as though a sale of the disputed property is doubtful. That’s the word from Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering:. Gering says the county has been able to get...
Redmond, ORredmondspokesman.com

Dry Canyon Village, Redmond’s Largest Mixed-Use Development, Now Open

REDMOND — After nearly five years in development, Windermere Central Oregon brokers are now leading model home tours in Dry Canyon Village — the largest mixed-use project in Redmond’s history. This age-restricted development includes 131 single-family homes, 38 duplex-style homes, and a commercial space located on the neighborhood’s north side....
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Ceremony to officially open Grand Junction river park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled to officially open a river park at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction. The ceremony is set for 4 p.m. May 27 at the Mariposa shelter just south of the butterfly pond. After the ceremony, a river park parade is planned. Food trucks and Gelato Junction will serve fare.
Lifestylenewscenter1.tv

Sections of Centennial Trail to close starting Wednesday, May 26

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D. — Sections of the motorized portion of the Centennial Trail between Dalton Lake and Pilot Knob will be closed beginning Wednesday, May 26, as the Black Hills National Forest and Montana Conservation Corps work on trail improvements. Crews will work south from Dalton Lake towards...
Petsjhalliance.org

Sustain wildlife in South Park

Let’s sustain healthy wildlife populations through the neighborhood plan for Northern South Park. We are a community of people who love to call wild places home – and wildlife our neighbors. As we expand into open space to house essential workers, we run the risk of creating another suburban maze that makes it difficult for wildlife to get where they need to go.