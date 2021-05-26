The Snyder Cult
I keep thinking I'll eventually get sick of zombie movies, but it just never happens. Don't get me wrong: I'm fully aware that most of them are terrible, but even the worst zombie movie usually has a moment or two worth watching. The truly memorable zombie movies really only need to nail a couple of elements in order to be considered classics: At least one great horror set piece, some pretty good violence and something the film is trying to say about modern society.www.bendsource.com