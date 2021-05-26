Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Snyder Cult

By Jared Rasic
bendsource.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep thinking I'll eventually get sick of zombie movies, but it just never happens. Don't get me wrong: I'm fully aware that most of them are terrible, but even the worst zombie movie usually has a moment or two worth watching. The truly memorable zombie movies really only need to nail a couple of elements in order to be considered classics: At least one great horror set piece, some pretty good violence and something the film is trying to say about modern society.

www.bendsource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Scott Ward
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Rob Zombie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult Classics#Horror Movies#Film Characters#Snyder Cult#Ocean#Zombie Movies#Remake#Zombies#Memorable Characters#Style#Zombie Burnout#Flashbacks#Dawn#Shallow Plot Lines#Vault#Things#Justice League#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Army
Related
Behind Viral Videosdarkhorizons.com

Snyder Teaches Filmmaking On Youtube

Netflix has launched the first episode of “Snyder School,” a new YouTube series in which Snyder takes viewers through his filmmaking creative process. The four-episode series will take you through screenwriting and storyboarding through choreographing, tone and world building, filming, editing, and full post-production. The limited-run is the first in...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Zack Snyder Reveals the Secrets of Cinematography on New ‘Snyder School’ Episode

Army of the Dead marks two very important firsts in director Zack Snyder’s career. It’s the first movie he‘s shot with a digital camera and it’s also the first movie where he‘s served as his own cinematographer. On the latest episode of Snyder School — a four-part series on the making of Army of the Dead for Netflix’s YouTube channel — he talks about his decision to serve as his own director of photography and why he decided to use the RED camera, and how both decisions were completely intertwined.
MoviesWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Snyder back to old tricks in ‘AOD’

Following the recent success of the “Justice League Snyder Cut,” director Zack Snyder is carrying that momentum forward, this time in the Netflix-exclusive, over-the-top zombie heist film, “Army of the Dead.”. Set in Las Vegas, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is a cook working for a low-end diner. Like almost everyone...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Star Wars Movie That Zack Snyder Was Working On

There’s one reason for Zack Snyder to stay away from Star Wars that really makes sense, and it’s the one that a lot of people talk about when it comes down to why Star Wars fans are looked askance by a lot of people. The toxic fanbase that watches over the Star Wars franchise like a bunch of nitpicking hawks tends to believe that they’re arbiters of what should and shouldn’t be accepted in any Star Wars story, and given that Snyder was going to create his own story without any recognizable characters it’s fair to say that it’s best it hasn’t come out. He was going to attempt this after the prequels that George Lucas put out, but after a while, he simply didn’t do it and went on to other projects. It’s likely for the best since Snyder does enjoy taking on his own projects as he’s admitted, without having to worry about the continuity of anything and how it will fit into the grander story that it’s supposed to connect to.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says He’s Open To Directing A Dragon Ball Z Movie

All of Zack Snyder‘s nine features to date have been heightened genre films, but one in particular still sticks out like a sore thumb. We are, of course, referring to Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, and it remains as strange now as it did then that the director of highly stylized and violent blockbusters wound up tackling an animated family film about a generational conflict involving photorealistic armored owls voiced by big name actors.
Moviesanimesuperhero.com

Zack Snyder Up For Directing Anime, Or Live-Action Anime Adaptation

When it comes to directing, while it’s always fun to test out new talent, most studios (and fanbases) prefer to have established names going and directing properties. Regardless of whether it’s a movie or a TV show. Mainly because they want to make sure that things are both preserved, honored, and yet shown and told in a special way. Over the last few years, few directors have been talked about more than Zack Snyder. The former head of the DCEU has been in a long-standing war with Warner Bros over their butchering of his films and only recently did he get both vindication and freedom.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Zack Snyder Addresses Ghost Rider MCU Rumor

Zack Snyder, who recently revealed he is a fan of Marvel, has apparently been rumored for a Ghost Rider movie set in the MCU. While participating in an interview about his Netflix zombie heist movie, Army of the Dead, Snyder was asked about Ghost Rider by the Tyrone Magnus YouTube channel, but unfortunately(?) Zack shoots this one down.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Best Superhero Movie Opening Scenes

Red Stewart presents superb opening scenes in superhero films…. Newswriters spend a lot of time learning how to create great hooks, and the same can be said for filmmakers. An opening, whether before or during a title sequence, is integral to capturing audience attention. It sets the standard and tone for the rest of your motion picture.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zack Snyder talks Army of the Dead's robot zombies and aliens

Army of the Dead features theories that have thrown us through loops, time loops, and even had us looking towards the stars. Now, director Zack Snyder has spoken in more detail about the "alien origins" of the zombies, while also addressing another flavor of the undead that has captured the imaginations of fans.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Tig Notaro Never Looks Right in ‘Army of the Dead’

(If you’re still trying to avoid spoilers for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” on Netflix, then this article is not for you because it does contain some spoilers) After comedian Chris D’Elia was accused by several women of grooming and sexually harassing them when they were underage, “Army of the Dead” director Zack Snyder didn’t exactly have a huge number of options for how to deal with the situation. The film had already been shot, with D’Elia in it in a key supporting role. Under the circumstances, digitally subbing him out in favor of a much better comedian in Tig Notaro was probably the best option, since the role is too crucial to the story to be completely removed.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Zack Snyder Won’t Hit The Road With ‘Ghost Rider’

Zack Snyder–fresh off his Army of the Dead–is a hot horror commodity right now. But it looks like he’s not interested in resurrecting the cinematic career of Marvel’s Ghost Rider. Snyder–who also has an impressive super-hero resume with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League–reportedly...
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Justice League’s Zack Snyder Recalls Having A ‘Very Serious Fight’ With Warner Bros. Over Green Lantern

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the director to finally realize his original vision for the 2017 team-up movie. While the film restores just about all of the plot points Snyder wanted to cover, there’s at least one person he wasn’t able to include. The character in question is John Stewart, who comic book fans know as a Green Lantern. The fan-favorite hero was meant to appear to Bruce Wayne during the film’s closing moments, but Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter ultimately appeared in his place. Now, Snyder is shedding light on the “very serious fight” he had with Warner Bros. over the character.
MoviesComplex

Timothée Chalamet Gifts ‘Dune’ Action Figure to Kid Cudi

Timothée Chalamet gifted his good friend Kid Cudi a limited edition action figure from the upcoming Dune remake. “To the true master of the universe,” Chalamet scribbled on the side of the box. “The moon man...Kid Cudi. With humanity, Paul Atreides.” The gift comes after the upcoming Denis Villeneuve remake got pushed back from December of last year to October of this year, causing confusion as to whether it would still be available to stream on HBO Max. The film was confirmed by Deadline to be premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam: Zack Snyder Breaks Silence About Dwayne Johnson's DC Universe Hopes

Zack Snyder is opening up about Black Adam joining the DC Extended Universe. Snyder finally had his version of Justice League released onto HBO Max to fans' delight. Not long after, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie started moving towards production and is now filming. During a recent interview with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube, Snyder touched on the upcoming Black Adam movie. He commented on rumblings that Johnson hoped the film would connect to the "Snyderverse," the fan-acknowledged version of the DC Extended Universe where the Snyder Cut is canon. Snyder hasn't heard anything from behind the scenes but says it's possible since The Flash movie brings back Ben Affleck's Batman. He also thinks Johnson's Black Adam "could fit in the world" he built in Justice League.