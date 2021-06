Kansas is facing a groundwater crisis. The problems are painfully obvious in southwestern Kansas, where much of the Ogallala Aquifer is in steep and well-documented decline. I grew up on those lands, and my family farmed and ranched there for generations. Like most farmers, they worked hard. Some years they prospered, others they did not. Groundwater helped them survive. Now, southwest Kansas has one of the highest rates of aquifer loss in the world. Parts of the aquifer are running out. Once they are gone, they will not return.