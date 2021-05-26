ODBC Driver for xBase 3.0.1

Don’t know what haproxy is and why it is used? Don’t know what Ansible is?. then this article is just cooked and served for you!!. HAProxy (High Availability Proxy) is a TCP/HTTP load balancer and proxy server that allows a webserver to spread incoming requests across multiple endpoints. HAProxy is known as “the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer.” This is useful in cases where too many concurrent connections over-saturate the capability of a single server. Instead of a client connecting to a single server that processes all the requests, the client will connect to an HAProxy instance, which will use a reverse proxy to forward the request to one of the available endpoints, based on a load-balancing algorithm.