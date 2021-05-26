Cancel
ODBC Driver for xBase 3.0.1

By Devart
softpedia.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleODBC Driver for xBase is designed to enhance the functionality of ODBC-based applications by making it possible for them to access DBF databases, such as FoxPro and dBase. This software solution enables programs to interact with databases directly, without requiring additional libraries. The intention is to improve the quality of reliability of your applications, as well as simplify the deployment process, as it will not be necessary to bundle additional client software.

#Software#Web Applications#Microsoft Excel#Data Conversion#Foxpro#Dbaselll Dbase10#Dbf#Api#Visual Studio
