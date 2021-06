Automatic screen lock is a feature provided by all widely used desktop operating systems. There is a default period of inactivity set in your system settings, after which your screen is automatically locked and you have to reactivate it by either clicking somewhere or entering your login password. This feature is best for scenarios when you need to stay away from your computer for some time and you have some critical data stored on your system. In the meantime, while you were away from your system, any intruder can break into the system and steal your critical data. For this reason, an automatic screen lock is very helpful to ensure the security of your data.