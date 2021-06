CLEARFIELD — In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again in Clearfield County as friends, neighbors, and businesses have found new ways to support each other. In the community, older adults are a key source of this strength. Through their experiences, successes, and difficulties, they have built resilience that helps them to face new challenges. When communities tap into this, they become stronger too.