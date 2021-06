Azure Backup cross-region restore (CRR) is now generally available for SQL Server and SAP HANA databases running in Azure VMs. CRR was already generally available for Azure VMs. When using Azure Backup, you can now use your geo-replicated backup data to restore SQL and SAP HANA databases running in Azure VMs to the Azure paired region. This allows you to use data that is already available in a secondary region for additional protection from disaster. Once you’ve enabled CRR in your backup vaults, you can perform self-service recovery in the Azure paired region during planned or unplanned incidents.