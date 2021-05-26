Dare to Dream entrepreneur contest to expand to local districts
The North Central PA LaunchBox Powered by Penn State DuBois is looking to expand high school entrepreneurial competition to four to six new school districts next year. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, Program Director Brad Lashinsky of North Central PA Launchbox reported its “Dare to Dream” competition at DuBois Area Senior High School was a success and they hope to expand it to other school district’s in the area.www.theprogressnews.com