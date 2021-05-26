Cancel
Monmouth, IL

Two Employees Join the OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center Staff

Cover picture for the articleOSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center is pleased to have Jeremiah Bushmaker, DPN, podiatrist, and Alivia Derham, APRN, join its staff in Monmouth, Illinois. Dr. Bushmaker attended Des Moines University-College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his residency at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He provides medical and surgical treatment of foot and ankle disorders. His clinical interests include sports injuries/tendonitis, diabetic foot and limb salvage and fixing bunions, hammertoes and heel spurs. In his spare time he enjoys softball, golf, boating and Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeye sports.

