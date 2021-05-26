Mary Ruth (Guymon) Denisar

Ruth Christ Sullivan Ph.D., age 97, died in Huntington, W.Va., on Sept. 16, 2021. She was an expert and pioneer in the field of autism who is recognized globally. Ruth Marie Christ was born on April 20, 1924, in Port Arthur, Texas. As a small child she moved with her family to a rice-farming, French-German community in Mowata, La. Following her graduation from Crowley High School, she earned a Registered Nurse degree from Charity Hospital in New Orleans, then joined the Army Nurse Corps, nursing wounded soldiers at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. After WW11, she moved to Lake Charles, LA., and became a public health nurse. Later, she earned a B.S. and an M.S. in Public Health Administration from Columbia University Teachers’ College.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO