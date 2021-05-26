Cancel
Public Health Officials Announce 1,139 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease with a Death in Knox and McDonough Counties

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 8 days ago

More than 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Illinois. 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

977wmoi.com
State
Illinois State
Related
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

County shifts virus command structure

After more than a year of ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, Ouray County commissioners approved a change to the Unified Command structure Tuesday, with Public Health Director Tanner Kingery now sitting as the sole incident commander. Emergency Manager Glenn Boyd, who previously shared the top Unified Command position with...
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low, Vaccinations Take a Dip

After a high start to the month, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered took a dip yesterday (June 2nd) in Manitowoc County. According to the Health Department report, only 97 shots were given out yesterday, with 55 of those being first dose shots. This brings the total number of shots administered up to 66,209, with 35,602 of those going into the arms of first-time patients.
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

County has another COVID-19 death

The Jefferson County Health Department announced a new COVID-19-related death today (June 2), bringing the total number of deaths in the county from the virus to 249 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest death was a man in his 60s, the report said. The county has had a...
Michigan StateThe Oakland Press

More than a quarter of Michigan counties have no new coronavirus cases or deaths

More than a quarter of Michigan's 83 counties had no new coronavirus cases or deaths in the latest numbers released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The 23 counties are mostly in rural areas and, in a relative sense, cases counts still continue to be higher in more populated areas in southeast and southwest Michigan with some spikes in mid Michigan.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Health Department: 10 Coronavirus Vaccine Myths Debunked

The Kane County Health Department today issued a news release saying there’s a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and many experts are concerned that those myths are impeding efforts to get shots in people’s arms. “Ever since the pandemic began, the Internet has been teeming with theories and...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Minnesota health officials report 8 deaths, 287 new COVID cases

MINNEAPOLIS —Minnesota health officials reported another eight COVID-related deaths and 287 new cases of the virus Sunday, May 30, as spread of the illness continues to slow statewide. The seven-day average of new cases continues a downward trend from mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Four...
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 1 new COVID-19 case Friday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting one new community-acquired COVID-19 case and no new deaths May 28. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,343 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 106 people have died. There are 56 COVID-19 positive individuals who are being isolated. This...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death as disease activity ebbs

Clark County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday as data continues to show a significant reduction in disease activity. The fatality was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions, according to Clark County Public Health. His death, the seventh recorded this week, pushes the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 271 to date. Deaths are added to the county’s total 10-12 days after they occur.
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Two new COVID cases here, 1,139 statewide

Evanston health officials reported two new COVID-19 case today, for the second day in a row. The death toll in the city has remained unchanged at 117 for three weeks. Statewide there were 1,139 new cases, compared to 808 yesterday. The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported that 59,494...
Springfield, ILWIFR

IDPH: 1,139 new cases of COVID-19, 27 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as 27 more deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lane County, ORRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Thursday: Lane County reports 35 cases, no new deaths

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Lane County reported 35 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the countywide case...
Marshall County, KYMarshall County Daily

Marshall County Health Department awarded National Accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board

The Marshall County Health Department today announced it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Established in 2007, PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.
Burleigh County, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota has 3 new COVID-19 deaths; new rent aid program launched

North Dakota health officials have confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths, after a stretch of five days without one. Meanwhile, state officials on Thursday announced they have launched a new coronavirus pandemic rent aid program that "can now assist households at higher income levels and for a longer period of time" and potentially help tens of thousands of people stay in their homes.
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.