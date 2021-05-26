Public Health Officials Announce 1,139 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease with a Death in Knox and McDonough Counties

More than 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Illinois. 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.