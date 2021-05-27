Cancel
Washington State

Updates: Strong storms pushing east and southeast of Washington

By Ian Livingston, Jason Samenow
Washington Post
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. | Earlier storm updates *. 9:30 p.m. — Storms from Annapolis into Charles County pushing southeast into Southern Maryland. Storms are lined up along Route 50 east of Washington and then extend south into Charles County, where they’re heaviest. A severe thunderstorm warning covers southern Prince George’s and northern Charles counties until 10 p.m. This activity will press southeastward over Southern Maryland over the next 90 minutes or so.

