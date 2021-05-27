Updates: Strong storms pushing east and southeast of Washington
* Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. | Earlier storm updates *. 9:30 p.m. — Storms from Annapolis into Charles County pushing southeast into Southern Maryland. Storms are lined up along Route 50 east of Washington and then extend south into Charles County, where they’re heaviest. A severe thunderstorm warning covers southern Prince George’s and northern Charles counties until 10 p.m. This activity will press southeastward over Southern Maryland over the next 90 minutes or so.www.washingtonpost.com