PREMIERE | Rising Funky R&B Artist Monticolombi Releases Feel Good Tune “Praise”

By Laurel Barkan
this song is sick
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to add a song to your infectiously funky and upbeat vibes playlist, “Praise” by Monticolombi is the perfect addition. Also known as the front man for funk/soul outfit Stretch Soul Gang, Monticolombi is a talented musician hailing from the UK. After taking a break from music due to a heart attack at age 22, Monticolombi emerged with a new life philosophy to focus on the positive. — “Praise” is an undoubtedly feel-good tune. This track opens with whirls of synth. Monticolombi’s smooth bars then chime in over some funky guitar strumming. Lyrics that talk about feeling good float along over the bouncy, chill instrumentation of the track and have us dancing in our chairs while we listen.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeling Good#Funky#Soul#Song Lyrics#Exclusive Releases#Premiere#Upbeat Vibes Playlist#Synth#Chill Instrumentation#Blissful Summers#Bars#Whirls#Chairs#Front Man
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
MusicComplex

Premiere: Brampton R&B Singer Zenesoul Drops Impassioned Single “Yourself”

Brampton R&B singer Zenesoul (pronounced ‘Zen-Soul’) is on a mission to make impassioned, soulful music with purpose, intertwining romance with hope. Her latest song “Yourself” soars with affirmations of self-love and examines the importance of personal reflection. On “Yourself” she reconciles societal expectations with her mindset on love, with the...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Grammy-Nominated Songstress Asiahn Shares Sexy R&B Single “OMW”

R&B singer/songwriter Asiahn shares her latest single out today, via Since the 80s / Motown Records. Following her label debut with The Interlude EP earlier this year, Asiahn showcases her signature sound on this melodic track, which she perfectly pairs with sexy, trance-like vocals. On the record, Asiahn confidently sings about life’s ups and downs, giving listeners a glimpse into her world. Listen HERE.
Musichappymag.tv

meadowhip debut single ‘Unexceptional’ pairs slick R&B with irreverence

Unexceptional from meadowhip is anything but. The pulsing production, kiss-off lyricism, and pop sensibility make for a tasty debut. When Australian singer-songwriter/poet, meadowhip was asked what her solo project would cover, she remarked, the big three: “Capitalism, patriarchy, and myself”. Aside from being an iconic statement, it’s a clever angle.
MusicThe Guardian

Mustafa: When Smoke Rises review – 21st-century folk meets bereft R&B

Growing up on Toronto’s Regent Park estate, Mustafa Ahmed first turned to poetry to bear witness to his neighbourhood’s difficult stories. After a spell as a songwriter for hire (credits include the Weeknd and Camila Cabello), his eight-track debut album harks back to his own experience and channels the trauma of loved ones lost to gun violence. On the song Ali, he mourns the friend he lost in 2017, and the limitations of his art: “There were no words to stop the bullets.” On Separate, he sings about a cohort “too young to feel this pain”.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Emerging R&B Singer Asiahn Drops New Single "OMW"

Asiahn, a Grammy-award winning songwriter and emerging R&B star is quickly catching up to her contemporaries. Asiahn stunned audiences and R&B fans alike earlier this year with the release of The Interlude, an transformative release for the artist. The Interlude saw Asiahn elevate her songwriting from pop-infused love songs to conceptual and atmospheric jazz-inspired tracks dissecting her own growth. The EP, which debuted at #33 on the Apple Music charts and awarded her Billboard's Emerging Artist Spotlight, received praise from Halle Berry, KeKe Palmer, and a string of other high-profile celebrities.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Saxxon Released the First Ever D&B NFT Album and Now We’ve Got the Exclusive First Track – ‘Galaxias’ Incoming!

Like, lump it or Elon Musk it, NFT block chain tokens are here and making a dent in the way content is being categorized and released. Mostly relegated to visual artwork so far, the advantages that locked content provides to the individual artist can be helpful in controlling counterfeiting, they’re not beholden to labels (unless they want to be) or streaming sites (your days are numbered, Spotify) and all the revenue is filtered through the blockchain directly to the artist or content holder. No wonder it’s big business already, even if the majority of the populous hasn’t a clue.
Refinery29

Toronto R&B Artist Liza Wants To Score An Insecure Breakup (& Yours Too)

You know that breathless, can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of love that everyone’s looking for — at least if the movies are to be believed? Toronto singer/songwriter Liza knows something about it, too. Or at least she knows about how great the start of a relationship can feel and how quickly that can change. Her new EP, DONE IS DONE chronicles that relationship (or, as she calls it, situationship) trajectory — describing the beginning, evolution, and eventual end of a romance over the EP’s six-track run, an album that she wrote in breakup real-time during quarantine.
rnbcincy.com

100.3 R&B We Love Prince Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. 100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION IS CELEBRATING BLACK MUSIC MONTH WITH A “WE LOVE PRINCE WEEKEND” IN HONOR OF PRINCE BIRTHDAY. WE’RE PLAYING YOUR FAVORITE SONGS FROM PRINCE, TO HEAR YOUR FAVORITE PRINCE SONG HIT US UP 749-100.3 ALSO ON OUR FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM &. TWITTER @ RNB CINCY.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tinashe & Roy Woods Carry This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

Tinashe's departure from the major labels has allowed her to deliver far more creatively fulfilling music in recent times. Though there are benefits to having the backing of the major label machine, Tinashe is doing just fine on her independent grind, especially since she can release music more frequently. This week, she returned with some sunny California vibes with her new single, "Pasadena" ft. Buddy. Needless to say, it was a necessary addition to this week's R&B Season playlist.
Musicedmsauce.com

Monticolombi – Praise

Monticolombi is a rising 24-year-old producer who creates RnB-infused-raps over soulful production that have an overall blissful vibe. His latest release to date is entitled “Praise” is a breath of fresh air and honestly as the first time listening to his music I am pleasantly surprised. The joy-filled soulful single will have you smiling from ear to ear while bobbing your head. Check out a quote from Monticolombi on the release below and under that be sure to stream “Praise”. Enjoy!
Musicthisis50.com

R&B Artist Ron E Drops New Single “Only You”

Finding an early love for music in playing the drums, Ron E has been obsessed with making music for as long as he can remember. His early love for the drums turned into a passion for singing when he began to perform for the choir at his school and his church. From there, he started a group called “Exit21” with his brother and close friends, where they would tour the US as well as overseas. Now with years of experience under his belt and a solo career that began in 2019, Ron E is ready to make a push in the world of music.
Musicedmidentity.com

Anzio Showcases His Funky Tunes in a New Mix

San Diego-based artist Anzio puts his unique style on display by weaving together a beautiful mix full of bass and slick guitar riffs!. When it comes to breaking the mold and settling into your sound no one has done it better than San Diego-based producer Anzio. Equipped with a guitar, midi briefcase, and heavy-hitting bass beats it’s easy to see what makes this rising star in the scene so unique. Combining an academic foundation in music with a forward-thinking production approach has allowed Anzio to create a dynamic sound that will have listeners clamoring for more.
Musicravejungle.com

Adam Beyer & DJ Rush link for stirring debut collaboration, ‘Restore My Soul’

Adam Beyer invites the legendary DJ Rush to make his Drumcode debut, as the pair link for a special maiden collaboration, ‘Restore My Soul’. The Drumcode boss holds a deep respect for the iconic Chicago artist, the relationship stretching back 25+ years to their time touring the German techno circuit in the 90s. The title track builds dramatic tension via elastic synths that oscillate alongside Rush‘s vocal, taking things to heady levels.
Musiconeedm.com

Relentless Beats Summer Concert Series is Full of Heat

Kicking off their summer concert series, Relentless Beats is on a roll. So far, I’ve attended the Chris Lake b2b Fisher event as well the Deadmau5 show. I was highly impressed with what I’ve witnessed so far. Both shows are just the beginning of Arizona’s first pod-free events. It’s clear...
MusicPunknews.org

Telethon release “Selfstarter A.E.” video

Telethon have released a music video for their new song "Selfstarter A.E.". The song features guest vocals by Jhariah and is available digitally via Take This to Heart Records. Telethon last released Hard Pop in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musicnextmosh.com

Crypta drop new single + playthrough video, “Dark Night of the Soul”

Share the post "Crypta drop new single + playthrough video, “Dark Night of the Soul”" Brazilian / Dutch death metallers Crypta have unleashed their new single “Dark Night of the Soul,” which you can check out below in official playthrough video form. The fresh tune appears on the band’s new full-length offering on Napalm Records, ‘Echoes of the Soul,’ which comes out this Friday, June 11th (pre-order).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

R&B Recruit Young Rog Drops Moody "Destiny"

R&B's new kid on the block Young Rog is back with a new release after breaking out this year. The new track "Destiny" comes after the up-and-coming singer scored a massive collaboration in February with fellow Love Renaissance member Summer Walker on "Bullshit." Young Rog brings that same energy on this new release, though now proving he can easily hold his own.
MusicEDMTunes

Enrico Sangiuliano Performs BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

Italian Producer and DJ Enrico Sangiuliano released his first BBC 1 Radio Essential Mix this past weekend. Sangiuliano took the Techno world by storm with his remix of DJ Boris’s ‘Can You Hear Me in 2015 before gaining momentum as a DJ. The chart-topping Sangiuliano announced the release of his...
MusicKerrang

Deafheaven announce upcoming album, release new song

Good news: San Francisco blackgaze geniuses Deafheaven have finished work on their fifth album, Infinite Granite, which is set for release on August 20 via Sargent House. To celebrate, they’ve released the first track from it, Great Mass Of Colour. Working with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Wolf Alice,. , Metric), Infinite...