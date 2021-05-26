PREMIERE | Rising Funky R&B Artist Monticolombi Releases Feel Good Tune “Praise”

You know that breathless, can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of love that everyone’s looking for — at least if the movies are to be believed? Toronto singer/songwriter Liza knows something about it, too. Or at least she knows about how great the start of a relationship can feel and how quickly that can change. Her new EP, DONE IS DONE chronicles that relationship (or, as she calls it, situationship) trajectory — describing the beginning, evolution, and eventual end of a romance over the EP’s six-track run, an album that she wrote in breakup real-time during quarantine.