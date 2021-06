Last week, we did a story on an Italian artist who sold an invisible sculpture for $18,000! You can see the story below. After talking about it on the Morning Show and posting it on our Twitter feed, one of our listeners got a bright idea. Douglas Clark decided to sell his priceless ‘air guitar’ collection to the high bidder. All proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Hey, if this artist in Italy can sell an IMAGINARY piece of art for thousands of dollars, why can’t Doug sell his imaginary air guitars? I put in my bid. How bout it, you in? Great cause and if you win the eBay auction, you can brag that you have the World’s Largest Air Guitar Collection~