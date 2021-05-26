Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Friends Of Showcases Psychedelic Space Disco Sound on “Ground Control”

By Laurel Barkan
this song is sick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrippy sci-fi electro-indie music is the latest genre we didn’t know we needed until now. Self-described “psychedelic space disco,” Zeke Reed’s solo projectFriends of leans into this aesthetic on his new track “Ground Control”. In addition to the retro-inspired alien abduction visuals for both the song and the artist, the bubbling synth and rocket effects that wash over the track shoot us straight into the galaxy.

thissongissick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Cowboy#Ground Control#Disco#Galaxy#Rocket#Sound Of Music#New Music#World Music#Song Lyrics#Showcases Friends#Alien#Bandmate Gray Whisnant#Transmission#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Computersmusictech.net

Learn how to use FL Studio’s Fruity Convolver and Fruity Reeverb 2 to give your sounds some space

You’d be hard-pressed to find a song that doesn’t implement reverberation in some manner. It might be the natural space and reflections from the room that an instrument or vocal was recorded in, or it could be applied using a reverb effect or plug-in. It’s a fantastic way to enhance sounds and breathe space into your mix. Happily, FL Studio has several reverb plug-ins to achieve this.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Justus Proffit Finds Control Amidst the Flames on “Burning the Ground”

Los Angeles DIY musician Justus Proffit is returning this year with a new album Speedstar, and today we’re premiering the lead single “Burning the Ground.” Releasing music as Justus Proffit since 2015, he dropped a breakout collaborative EP Nothing’s Changed in 2018 with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, and before the pandemic he was hosting shows at Topspace, an arts and living space he headed. But when COVID began to take away any sense of normalcy and safety, Proffit quit music. “But I realized I needed to deconstruct my beliefs about music to get back into it, that’s what this record did for me,” he said of his forthcoming sophomore album.
Musicedmsauce.com

Laika Beats Breaks Barriers with Total Bass Face Trap Record

Whats going on dance music fans? Hope all you trap-heads are in the house today as we have a killer record to share with you from up and coming producer, Laika Beats. This record is one of those that really has you change perspective and mood from breakdown, intro, to drops. The record seemingly starts to come off as an atmospheric tone, with light melodies throughout but slowly builds into a bass face making drop. The record really shows off a unique style in breaking down the listener into segments and showing them different sides of your creative personality. Really fantastic navigation by Laika Beats on The Denver Plug. Take a listen below!
Electronicsrekkerd.org

5Pin Media releases Creative Piano Acoustic & Electric sample pack

5Pin Media has released a new sample library that pushes the creative sound design envelope with live performed acoustic and electric piano processed through coveted external boutique effects and outboard gear. Creative Piano provides producers with a diverse set of sounds ranging from conventional piano to completely warped out textures,...
guitar.com

Watch: Mule’s Mavis is an amalgam of resonator, solidbody and archtop designs

Guitar.com recently had the opportunity to jam with the Mavis, a handcrafted resophonic-style electric guitar from Michigan-based Mule Resophonic Guitars. The Mavis combines elements from resonator, solidbody and archtop guitar design and, while it might bear a passing resemblance to an acoustic resonator, this handcrafted piece of magic also features Mule’s Tomthumbucker mini-humbucker, master volume and tone controls. Sure, mic up the Mavis with an old ribbon microphone and you’ll be treated to something that sounds like a century-old blues recording. But when you plug it in, everything from garage-rock to Radiohead is possible with this versatile and hugely inspiring instrument.
Musicmusictech.net

Show Off Your Studio: GusGus and the Monophony Monster Wall

Icelandic act GusGus has grown alongside the electronic music scene. Since their self-titled debut album in 1997, GusGus went on to remix music by pioneers Björk, Depeche Mode and Sigur Rós, produce 10 albums – some critically acclaimed – and perform countless times at festivals and at their headline gigs. After celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2020, the group intends to continue the GusGus story with their new album, Mobile Home.
Musictahoeonstage.com

Vintage sound by Rob Stone & friends: ‘Trio In Tokyo’

Rob Stone went outside the box and even off the continent to record “Trio In Tokyo,” released today on Blue Heart Records. Japan has a deep appreciation for Chicago-styled blues, and Stone, a harmonica player and singer, spent 20 years honing his skills in the Windy City. He’s toured Japan annually since 2007 and at the suggestion of mentor “Big Jay” McNeely, recorded a unique album with a couple of renowned Japanese musicians.
Musicedmsauce.com

Mamiboys Release Chilled Out, Super Ambient Record Titled Take Me Somewhere

What's going on dance music fans? We have a special, super-ambient, atmospherically driven track produced by Mamiboys titled, Take Me Somewhere. Many times we get caught up in the high energy world of dance music, with screaming drops, grinding basslines, over the top rave synths and crowd driven anthems. We don't always take the time to appreciate the slowed down, chilled out dance music out there that really transports you to serenity. This record by Mamiboys, does just that. This record highlights everything from the long breakdowns, killer 4 to floor, yet chilled kicks, and an overall Summer vibe. We really loved this one, check it out below!
Musicthis song is sick

Gesaffelstein Returns With Vicious Electro Banger “Icia”

One of the most formidable names in electronic music, Gesaffelstein, is back with new original music for the first time in two years. The enigmatic Frenchman is always forward thinking with his sounds, and this new track, titled “Icia,” is a futuristic electro banger that’s far ahead of the pack.
Musicearmilk.com

RALPH enchants fans with disco-track “Love Potion”

Hot Girl Summer starts with disco-pop artist RALPH. With just five singles out, she’s collected hundreds of thousands of Spotify listeners, and even launched her own record label Rich Man Records last year. Talk about a girl boss. Today, RALPH shares the second single from her upcoming GRADIENCE EP called "Love Potion," with a music video to match.
TechnologySynthtopia

Corsynth Intros West Coast Timbre For Moog Format Modular Synths

Corsynth has introduced the West Coast Timbre, a new module that brings a taste of ‘West Coast Synthesis‘ to Moog format modular synthesizers. The West Coast Timbre is a dual wavefolder module, letting you create complex sounds from simple sine or triangle waves. The C113 West Coast Timbre features two different wavefolder circuits, based on two classic West coast modular synths, Buchla and Serge.
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Ground Control launches positive environment for young artist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In January 2020 Ground Control launched a way to give local musicians, artists and the entertainers of the Pine Ridge Reservation a platform in which they can share their unique talents with their community via social media and reservation wide talent shows. Ground Control’s mission is...
Musicoutandaboutnow.com

A Sound Idea

Tatnall classmates reunite after decades; perform weekly livestream concerts as Vox Cadre. Two decades after they bonded in band, chorus and theater at Tatnall, 2004 alumni Andrew Ferry, Michael Melton and Steve Salevan are livestreaming weekly concerts and are readying their first single. As Vox Cadre, they make “synthesized music for a synthesized future.”
Musicinsidethegates.org

Sounds to soothe, sounds to rock

Acoustic Showcase is back, right in its old stomping grounds. Music from talented Big Canoers will rock the timbers at the Beach Club (aka Swim Club) 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Sweet and sassy sounds will be brought to you by ten talented folks including:. Shiraz Alikhan. Frank Brewer. Tommy...
Musicskiddle.com

Friday: Live Forever Sit Down Disco

Live Forever has the best Indie Floorfillers every Friday - Sit Down Disco with Live DJ from 9pm. Customer reviews of Friday: Live Forever Sit Down Disco.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Silent Disco at the Sea Life London Aquarium

Ain’t no party like a Sea Life party. Get down with the fishes at this silent disco. Get down amongst the fishes at this super silent disco. Beyoncé may not think that you’re ready for her jelly, but SEA LIFE London is absolutely positive you’re ready for theirs. Now they’ve launched their brand new jellyfish experience, so naturally, we’re hosting a silent disco in the world-famous water hole.
Colorado Stateedmidentity.com

Zeds Dead Releases Lineup for Deadrocks VII

Kill The Noise, Delta Heavy, Blunts & Blondes, Eprom, and plenty more will be joining Zeds Dead at Deadrocks VII this summer!. Bass lovers in the beautiful state of Colorado can already begin to feel the rumble coming from Red Rocks. Why? Because Zeds Dead is set to return to the iconic venue for another round of their renowned Deadrocks show on July 2-3. Since its debut edition, this showcase of Deadbeats‘ finest artists has been a highly-desired experience for fans to flock to, and while last year couldn’t go on as planned they’ve brought the heat for 2021.