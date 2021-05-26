Friends Of Showcases Psychedelic Space Disco Sound on “Ground Control”

Whats going on dance music fans? Hope all you trap-heads are in the house today as we have a killer record to share with you from up and coming producer, Laika Beats. This record is one of those that really has you change perspective and mood from breakdown, intro, to drops. The record seemingly starts to come off as an atmospheric tone, with light melodies throughout but slowly builds into a bass face making drop. The record really shows off a unique style in breaking down the listener into segments and showing them different sides of your creative personality. Really fantastic navigation by Laika Beats on The Denver Plug. Take a listen below!