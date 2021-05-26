Friends Of Showcases Psychedelic Space Disco Sound on “Ground Control”
Trippy sci-fi electro-indie music is the latest genre we didn’t know we needed until now. Self-described “psychedelic space disco,” Zeke Reed’s solo projectFriends of leans into this aesthetic on his new track “Ground Control”. In addition to the retro-inspired alien abduction visuals for both the song and the artist, the bubbling synth and rocket effects that wash over the track shoot us straight into the galaxy.thissongissick.com