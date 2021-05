Italian aerial lift manufacturer CTE has appointed Gianluca Ibba and Moris Locatelli as area sales managers for northern Italy. Locatelli joins from Imer group where he has spent two and a half years as an area sales manager for northern Italy. His career in the equipment industry began in 2003 as an agent for Italian sales and rental company Gruppo Effe, joining Imer for the first time as business area manager in 2011. After three years he moved to rental company CGTE, leaving for Lariana Carrelli in 2016 and finally re-joining Imer in 2018. He will be responsible for CTE’s range of truck mounted and spider lifts as well as Genie’s boom and scissor lift sales in Lombardy, the Emilia provinces of Parma and Piacenza and the Italian speaking region of Switzerland.