A groundbreaking ceremony held last month demonstrates the ongoing role military officials see Fort Drum playing in our national defense. On May 12, authorities from the post and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a $21.7 million project on an unmanned aircraft system at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield for the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. The U.S. military has come to rely more on drones to implement missions, and the enhancements underway at Fort Drum complement the post’s participation in this aspect of defensive operations carried out by our armed forces.