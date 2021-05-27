Cancel
North Platte, NE

Walker tops individual list, North Platte St. Pat's wins Class D

By NTV Sports
NebraskaTV
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Mullen's Brendon Walker followed up his opening day 70 with a 76 to win the Class D individual title on Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course. The highlight of the day for Walker came on the par-4 sixth hole when he had an eagle-2, helping him get back to 2-over-par after playing the first five holes at +4. He added three more birdies over the course of his round, while giving up four shots on the back nine, going out with a 37 and coming in with a 39.

