Walker tops individual list, North Platte St. Pat's wins Class D

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Mullen's Brendon Walker followed up his opening day 70 with a 76 to win the Class D individual title on Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course. The highlight of the day for Walker came on the par-4 sixth hole when he had an eagle-2, helping him get back to 2-over-par after playing the first five holes at +4. He added three more birdies over the course of his round, while giving up four shots on the back nine, going out with a 37 and coming in with a 39.