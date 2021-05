The idea that many have in the West of a hacker is of a criminal who uses computers and operates outside the law. But the truth is that there are different types of hackers – here we review the three common types. In the summer of 2017 we discovered Hidden Cobra, the elite hacker unit of the Korean army: a group of computer experts trained to become cybercriminals with a boss to obey. But Bureau 121 is not the only one, and other countries like China also have their elite groups. This is the story of the APT 10 and the only two remaining active members.