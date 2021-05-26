newsbreak-logo
Daily Debate: Did You Enjoy the Blood Moon Battlefields in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below. Please read at your own risk. Upon finishing the final chapter in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the player unlocks a unique game mode that is reminiscent of Breath of the Wild‘s random event, the Blood Moon. In Breath of the Wild, the Blood Moon re-spawned defeated enemies, mini-bosses, and found items. In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the Blood Moon gives the player the opportunity to try a more challenging battlefield that will net the player better rewards in comparison to the regular battles. So, did you enjoy the greater challenge of Blood Moon battlefields?

