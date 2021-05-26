Daily Debate: Did You Enjoy the Blood Moon Battlefields in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

Hey Zelda fans! Amanda is back with all the latest news in the Zelda-verse! This week, Amanda covers the latest merch and DLC that was announced. Starting off, Nintendo announced a brand new Zelda + Loftwing Amiibo that will allow players to teleport to the sky at any point in Skyward Sword HD. Wave one of the Expansion Pass DLC of Age of Calamity is set to release in June with Pulse of the Ancients. This wave includes new characters, weapons, challenges, and enemies. Wave two will be released in November and will add vignettes, playable characters, stages, and updated battle skills of existing characters. In Europe, players will be able to get some great preorder bonuses including a steelbook, keychain, and t-shirt. The Tokyo Nintendo store also has some new Korok and Skyward Sword merch releasing this summer.