Joe West Breaks Umpiring Record With 5,376th Game

audioburst.com
 15 days ago

So we had a little bit of history happened last night. That kind of flew under the radar but Joe west cowboy. Bob adjusts broke the mlb record by umpiring his five thousand three hundred seventy six game at least in the regular season I personally have never really liked his umpiring on the field. Nobody however i would love to meet him and talk to them off. The field of cherie has plenty of stories Is this a record. That will never be broken. Keep in mind that this record has stood on since nineteen forty one up ever heard him say I have not to go and play. I'd rather not could be could be better than luke bryan according to it's better luke bryan who now jan. Now we're just being silly.

