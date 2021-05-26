newsbreak-logo
El Centro, CA

North Imperial Ave. Sidewalk Closures in E.C. to Continue till August

By Holtville Tribune
holtvilletribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — Work crews have closed sidewalks and lanes on Highway 86 at the Adams Avenue/North Imperial Avenue intersection in El Centro through Friday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The work is part of a larger paving project on...

holtvilletribune.com
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Community COVID Memorial Ceremony

COVID Memorial Held Saturday)....The event was held at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The park is located on Waterman Avenue in El Centroi, behind Fire Station Number 3. It was a joint cities and County of Imperial Evenrt hosted by the City of El Centro. During the event loved ones lost to COVID 19 were remembered. Mayors and other representatives from around the county spoke on how each individual community has handled the COVID pandemic for the past year. Many shared messages of hope, and discussed the importance of grieving those lost to the virus.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Trailer Fire

(Fire near Holtville)....Imperial County Fire responded to the fire. It was reported near Holtville by Kamm and Melon Roads. The County requested mutual aid. It was a trailer fire. One fatality was reported. The County Coroner's office says the victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been made available.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Environmentkxoradio.com

Winds Cause Damage

High winds throughout the Imperial Valley caused scattered damage over the weekend. According to the official numbers from the National Weather Service , winds gust up to 46 mph were recorded at the Imperial County Airport but some areas of the Imperial Valley had stronger winds. A number of trees were felled as well and downed power lines caused scattered power outages. The winds are expected to continue Monday but not with the velocity that was recorded over the weekend.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

El Centro Building Burns

The El Centro Fire Department responded to a report of smoke seen coming out of the windows of a building Friday morning. The fire in a building in the 300 block of Commercial Street. ECFD requested mutual aid from Imperial County Fire as well as the Cities of Holtville , Calexico and Imperial. Their was no information as to the extent of damage or cause of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour and thirty minutes.
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Controversy prompts questions about inland port project

IMPERIAL — The recent revelation that an official with the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. may have been generating correspondence in Imperial Irrigation District’s name without consent has raised questions about a project near Niland. IVEDC Vice President Sean Wilcock, who has drawn IID’s ire in the controversy, is also...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Board's weekly meeting)....The Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday. The meetings are available via live stream, available on the County website. The Board begins their meeting this week with special presentations. A resolution recognizing the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College for their extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Board will be asked to approve a procamation declaring the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week. Individual resolutions of appreciation will be presented to ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie's Diner and Rosa's Plane Food for their support of the Senior Nutrition Program. The board will be asked to approve cash payments for lost vacation credits for 7 exempt and 10 non exempt Public Health Department employees. They will discuss California Department of Public Health Imminization Branch amended grant agreement, including an increase in funding by $1,514,401. And the Board will discuss the formation and appointments to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarships Match Program Ad-Hoc Committee.
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Community leaders join in sorrow and hope

EL CENTRO -- Representatives of every city and county government gathered Saturday morning at First Responders Park on Waterman Avenue to share in mourning, comfort and hope for the future. The idea for Community COVID Memorial Ceremony was originally conceived by El Centro Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker. She and city council...
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Alamo River Habitat Project Green Lit

HOLTVILLE — A proposal to restore 60 acres of habitat along the Alamo River would supplement two ongoing projects in the area: a long-delayed wetlands initiative and the expansion of the Pete Mellinger trail. “I really think it’s going to be to spectacular be able to walk the whole length...
Imperial County, CAcalexicochronicle.com

County Wants Fed to Extend Calexico East Port Hours

CALEXICO — Imperial County leaders want extended border hours again at the Calexico East Port of Entry, which one area official says is needed to help bolster the regional and local economies. Mexicali-derived shopping and destination tourism has generated as much as $380 million a year for Imperial County in...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Triple A Public Hearings

(Area Agency on Aging)....They will be holding virtual public hearings. The hearings are to discuss the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan update. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging. The Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the state plan. The draft plan can be viewed at the website, aaa24.org. The virtual public hearings will be held via zoom on Tuesday May 25 at 11:00 am, Wednesday May 26 at 6:00 pm and Thursday May 27 at 10:00 am. Contact the Area Agency on Aging for zoom information.
Imperial, CAthedesertreview.com

Imperial receives Award of Excellence for Imperial Transit Park Project

IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial was named the recipient of the Award of Excellence Friday, May 7, by the American Society of Civil Engineers — San Diego Section for the Imperial Transit Park Project. Civil Engineering achievement within San Diego Section area is recognized annually by the section of “Outstanding Civil Engineering Projects.”
El Centro, CAkyma.com

El Centro looks to revitalize its downtown area

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With paint hanging onto dear life around the city, the El Centro city council earmarked $125,000 of Measure P funds to improve downtown. The facade improvement program aims to give business owners financial opportunity for helping them renew their buildings. Adriana Nava has been...
Imperial, CAholtvilletribune.com

IID Halts IVEDC Funding As Forgery Probe Begins

A top Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. official has been accused of fabricating a letter from the Imperial Irrigation District and forging an electronic signature of the district’s water manager, Tina Shields. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, IID has sent a strongly worded letter to the IVEDC...
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

Attention property owners: El Centro to begin citing unregistered vacant properties

EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro will be issuing citations to property owners who do not register their vacant property, according to a press release. The administrative fine for each violation of sections 7-136 and 7-137 shall be $500 per day for residential property and $1,000 per day for nonresidential property the first violation within a 12-month period. A citation may be imposed for each day the violation continues.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

$13M Available in Aid As Eviction Stay Nears End

Protections in place against evictions for non-payment of rent or past due balances due to the COVID-19 pandemic are soon coming to an end, and after more than a year, some Imperial County families could be seeing those dreaded notices telling them to get out. That possibility, Esperanza Colio-Warren said,...
El Centro, CAkyma.com

City of El Centro to discuss housing needs and opportunities

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro seeks public input at a workshop set for Wednesday, May 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. City Council members plan to deliberate the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update. Those interested are invited to attend the City Hall meeting in person, or...