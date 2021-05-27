Cancel
Eric Carle, whose ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ conquered children’s literature, dies at 91

By Bryan Marquard
Boston Globe
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLike the unstoppable caterpillar in his most famous work, Eric Carle invested a great deal of effort into making his best-selling children’s books take flight. “My books are not simple,” he told the Globe in 1989. “I devote my entire life to them, and I don’t do anything else. I think a lot. My books take a very long time. I may work two to three years on an idea. I start with 2,000 words, and reduce them to 20.”

www.bostonglobe.com
