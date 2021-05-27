Eric Carle, whose ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ conquered children’s literature, dies at 91

When I was 15 years old in the early 1960s, I studied with the cartoonist and writer Lawrence Lariar in his two-year correspondence course. He was prolific (something I admired), the author of more than a hundred books, some of which were murder mysteries he wrote under pseudonyms. He was the cartoon editor of Parade magazine, and the editor of the Best Cartoons of the Year series; at one time he was an idea man at Disney. He was liberal, Jewish, and lived on Long Island, where he delighted in infuriating his neighbors by having black artists over to his house for drawing lessons. I found Lariar when I was reading Writer’s Digest profiles of famous cartoonists—my heroes—and came across an ad for his course.