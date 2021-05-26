Charles' delegation touts its accomplishments

On May 26, George Neal plans to finally leave University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he’s worked for more than 43 years. “I’ve never left the building. I’ve worked for [Physicians Memorial Hospital], I’ve worked for Civista, and I’ve worked for Charles Regional,” the interim laboratory director said, reflecting on his time at the La Plata hospital which has had three different names since it opened in 1939. “I’ve seen the building and organization grow. I’ve had different employees, different leadership, different management, different CEOs — all that represents change. ... I didn’t have to leave here to find change. Change came to me. And that’s why I stuck around.”