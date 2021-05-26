Charles' delegation touts its accomplishments
During a May 19 legislative review session on Zoom, state legislators touted the Charles County delegation’s efforts and successes from this year’s General Assembly. The event was hosted by Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles). She noted that “a riverboat in King George” will be able to pursue a gaming license due to legislation that was passed allowing gambling in Maryland. The boat in Colonial Beach, Va., operates in the waters of Maryland, specifically Charles County. The riverboat would be one of the first in the country with such a license, she said.www.somdnews.com