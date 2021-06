Let’s hear it for weeds! Since I didn’t hear anyone cheering, I will assume that you agree weeds are the bane of a gardener’s existence. Some are downright dreadful. My most despised weed is quackgrass, which spreads by rhizomes under the soil surface. I try so hard to pull every little bit of them but I always miss something which means they come back stronger than ever. Another bothersome weed is creeping woodsorrel which has exploding seed capsules that can shoot seeds up to 16 feet away. While dandelions can be annoying in the lawn, I try to remember they are a source of pollen for bees in early spring.