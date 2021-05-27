Cancel
Travis Greene Tops Gospel Airplay With DOE Collab: 'I Could Not Have Imagined Its Impact'

By Jim Asker
Billboard
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronation awards Greene his fifth Gospel Airplay No. 1 and DOE, aka Dominique Jones, her first leader in her first visit to the chart. "Good & Loved" was solo-penned by Greene, who pastors Forward City Church in Columbia, S.C., with his wife, Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene. "'Good & Loved' is...

