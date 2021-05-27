Travis Greene Tops Gospel Airplay With DOE Collab: 'I Could Not Have Imagined Its Impact'

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: I want to start with your latest single “Don’t Touch!” How did that song come to be?. TOBi: I’ll give you the backstory. I did a freestyle on Sway in the Morning in 2019 over this Kaytranada and GoldLink song. When the video came out, it had its moment. A lot of people were sharing it with Kaytranada and tagging him. He caught wind of it, reached out to me, and sent me some beats. “Don’t Touch!” was the first song that we did together. It was the first beat that really caught my ear. This was around the time of the protests for George Floyd, so that was really where my mindset was when I was making the song.