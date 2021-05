Guidance that prevents scientists from growing and studying human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days is to be “relaxed” under landmark changes unveiled by an international consortium of experts.The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which oversees and shapes the universally followed guidance, has not gone as far as to lift the limit but says it would be open to reviewing and scrutinising proposed research that seeks to examine the culturing of human embryos beyond the current two weeks.It raises the prospect of further exploration of the genetic and biological mechanisms that drive the early formation of human...