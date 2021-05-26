Cancel
Economy

China says it hopes France will push for Sino-EU investment deal

An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China has told France it hopes Paris will push for the early ratification of the China-EU investment deal, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Commerce minister Wang Wentao gave the message to France's minister delegate for trade, Franck Riester, in a video conference on Tuesday, the ministry added.

The European Parliament last week halted ratification of a new investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians, deepening a dispute in Sino-European relations and denying EU companies greater access to China. read more

