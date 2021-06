He’s been one of the best players in La Liga this season, Gerard Moreno. He’s currently tied for second place in La Liga’s top goalscorer’s table with Karim Benzema on 21 goals, already beating his tally of 18 from last season. With four more goals this season, he’ll become Villarreal’s all-time leading goalscorer (he currently has 79), despite only having played three seasons at the club. He also only needs one more La Liga goal to become Villarreal’s all-time top scorer in La Liga, a record he’ll be expected to break within the next match or two.